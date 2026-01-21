These 5 Freshmen Could Have an Instant Impact With Texas A&M in 2026

After making it to the College Football Playoffs for the first time since the CFP was established, Texas A&M finished out the recruiting season with the No. 9 class overall in terms of freshmen arriving in College Station.

Although the Aggies will be retaining quarterback Marcel Reed and notable receivers like Mario Craver and Terry Bussey, several stars are also leaving. With young players like receiver Izaiah Williams transferring out and significant veterans, like defensive end Cashius Howell and receiver KC Concepcion leaving for the 2026 NFL Draft, developing young players will be a focus for head coach Mike Elko during the upcoming season.

Although development will be needed, the Aggies aren’t short on incoming talent.

5 Newcomers to Keep Your Eye On

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Johnny Manziel, left, poses with a Texas A&M Aggies recruit prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Brandon Arrington

Five-star athlete Brandon Arrington is an immediate starter while remaining one of the more interesting projects for Elko and Co. to work on. As a multi-sport athlete in high school, Arrington is one of the most athletically gifted prospects to commit to Texas A&M and shows potential as both a deep-route receiver or a highly effective corner.

“Olympic hopeful with championship-level track times and exceptional length that continues to progress as a football player,” Andrew Ivins, 247Sports’ director of scouting, wrote in his recruiting summary of Arrington.

With incredible speed and defensive awareness that continues to improve, Arrington can make an immediate difference in the Aggies’ secondary, which saw inconsistent results in efficiency this past season.

KJ Edwards

KJ Edwards comes to College Station straight out of Carthage, one of the winningest programs in East Texas high school football, and was the Offensive MVP of the Bulldogs’ state championship win over West Orange-Stark to cap off a 16-0 season. Edwards is a four-star running back with sneaky strength and high acceleration, standing at just 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds.

No doubt he’ll have to get into Texas A&M’s weight room, but after developing his frame, the Aggies will have one of the most explosive, agile running backs in college football sitting in their backfield — a perfect match for an offensive line that did exceptionally well in creating open running lanes this past season.

Tristian Givens

Five-star edge Tristian Givens is one of the most exciting defensive prospects that the Aggies have acquired, especially in the absence of defenders like Howell. The interesting thing about Givens is that he didn’t start playing on the defensive side of the ball — he was an extremely productive pass-catcher for the majority of his high school career.

Even so, his explosiveness and agility around offensive blocks showcase nothing but pure talent. He’ll have to be worked on in terms of technique and discipline, but already he is a difference maker — especially in the pass-rush. He’s aggressive with quarterbacks and tracks ball-carriers like a hawk, giving the Aggies a dangerous defender with something to prove.

Aaron Gregory

Aaron Gregory is a top-20 receiver prospect out of Georgia. The four-star athlete stands at nearly 6-foot-3, 176 pounds, with room to bulk up his frame while still possessing exceptional length to make effective plays as an outside receiver.

With the ability to separate himself early from defenders, Gregory is an easy target with the willingness to back-track and play through contact for a catch, making Reed’s life a little bit easier once he has him downfield.

However, he will need to utilize the spring ball period to make deliveries on productivity. Gregory finished his senior season with 11 catches for 210 yards and a touchdown, showcasing some great athletic promise, but he needs to figure out how to draw targets more effectively.

Bryce Perry-Wright

Four-star Bryce Perry-Wright is another exciting defensive prospect for Texas A&M when it comes to the trenches. The lineman possesses the ability to switch around up front, evading offensive blocks, and is an effective quarterback rusher.

In his senior year, Perry-Wright participated in the Navy All-American bowl and played for two pressures and two tackles for loss. Although Texas A&M will need to scheme a specific role for him, he possesses the athletic ability to make an immediate impact on the Aggies’ defensive line.