Texas A&M Post-Transfer Portal 2026 Depth Chart Review: Quarterbacks

Although head coach Mike Elko added 18 players to Texas A&M’s roster through the transfer portal, there were two rooms that he kept completely untouched.

Both the quarterback and running back rooms will remain virtually unchanged on the upcoming Aggie roster, other than sophomore quarterback Miles O’Neill’s transfer to North Carolina. Texas A&M’s depth chart will have plenty of young players to back up quarterback Marcel Reed as he returns for his junior season.

Here’s a preview of what the Aggies’ roster may look like this upcoming season:

Marcel Reed:

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Reed, without a doubt, will be holding the starting spot on Texas A&M’s depth chart — especially considering his performance last season. During a majority of the year, he was considered a Heisman contender before the Aggies broke their undefeated streak in the last regular season game against the Texas Longhorns before exiting the College Football Playoffs in the first round versus Miami.

Reed can move like a dual-threat, but with receivers like KC Concepcion and Mario Craver downfield, most of his yards last season were through the air. With 3,169 passing yards on 61.6 completion rate, Reed threw for 41 touchdowns while running for 493 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Reed will be looking for a return to the top with the Aggies this upcoming year after falling just short of what would have been Texas A&M’s first invite to the SEC Championship since joining the conference. As one of the highlights of a high-powered Aggie offense, he has the chance to go on another run with Craver returning and incoming transfer receiver Isaiah Horton arriving in College Station.

Brady Hart:

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) warms up prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Brady Hart is returning for his sophomore year after winning the spot behind Reed during his true freshman year with Texas A&M. Hart didn’t log very much during his first season with the Aggies, throwing five completions on 10 attempts for 62 yards in two appearances.

However, he obviously showed enough promise on the practice field for him to earn the back-up spot over senior Amari Niblack, who has since run out of eligibility. A former three-star prospect, Hart’s precision and mechanics are what made him attractive to Texas A&M’s recruiting team. He’s unafraid to create plays in tight windows but needs to improve in pocket awareness.

Helaman Casuga:

Four-star quarterback prospect Helaman Casuga is the newest arrival in the quarterback room — and may give Hart a run for his money in terms of landing the second-string spot.

At almost 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Casuga’s quick release and ability to extend plays with his feet paid off in the form of 3,487 passing yards for 37 touchdowns, as well as 567 rushing yards on 73 carries for 10 touchdowns. While he’s not exactly evasive, Casuga commands the field and has the talent to win out in scrappy situations — which could be highly beneficial to Texas A&M if Reed happens to go down at some point.

Eli Morcos:

True freshman quarterback Eli Morcos arrived on campus at the same time as Hart, but sat buried in the depth chart last season. A three-star recruit, he’ll have the chance to battle it out with Hart and Casuga for the backup spot despite seeing no field action yet.

As a prospect, Morcos was rated as a national top-30 dual-threat by ESPN and totaled 4,000 passing yards for 38 touchdowns and almost 1,200 rushing yards for 19 trips to the endzone throughout his three-year high school career.