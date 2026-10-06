Texas A&M May Have Found the Answer Its Offense Have Been Missing

In a weekend that commemorated their school's 150th anniversary, the Texas A&M Aggies were able to rebound after a forgetful past two games and find themselves back in the win column with a 34-7 win at home over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Quarterback Marcel Reed didn't commit a single turnover and the Aggie defense was back to their stingy ways, with defensive back Dalton Brooks picking off Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson on the third play from scrimmage.

Texas A&M's game as a whole was a massive leap up from where it has been all year, but there's one area in particular that was absolutely astounding in Saturday night's win.

The run game.

Run the Dang Ball

Texas A&M Aggies running back Carsyn Baker (5) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a dormant showing from the Texas A&M rushing attack in the last two weeks, it came alive against the Razorbacks Saturday night, and the charge was led by none other than the team's tandem of true freshmen running backs in KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker.

Edwards ran for 66 yards, tied with Marcel Reed for the team lead, and also scored the first two touchdowns of his collegiate career, while Baker added 26 yards of his own and his third score of the season.

Overall, the Aggies recorded 231, their most since the 236 they put up in the season opener against the Missouri State Bears.

And while many may point the production to, "well, Arkansas isn't all that," you may be right, but this could be Mike Elko's game plan heading forward in the rushing game from here on, especially as Jamarion Morrow nurses an injury and Rueben Owens begins to mellow out here in the first half of the season.

Even Texas A&M strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt has dubbed the duo "Sonic and Knuckles," after the popular video game characters, with Edwards serving as "Sonic" due to his speed and Baker as "Knuckles" due to his more aggressive form of running.

Owens does currently lead the team with 291 yards, but his average per rush sits at 4.2 yards, while Edwards' is at 6.5 per carry and 181 yards overall.

Baker is the go-to in terms of the red zone, as his three rushing scores currently lead the team, so while you could keep Owens in for the sake of seniority, the younger options bring just as big of a blow in terms of speed and strength.

Their next test, however, is a Missouri Tigers team that just held a likely Heisman Trophy candidate in Jadan Baugh, to just 13 yards rushing on 12 carries during their 45-17 win over the Florida Gators, so however Elko and offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins decide to go about the ground game, it would be safe for them to proceed with caution.

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