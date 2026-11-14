Three Questions Texas A&M Must Answer vs Tennessee

This SEC game has major implications for several reasons.

One reason is that Texas A&M is fighting to stay in the bowl-eligible conversation. Another is Tennessee trying to stay in the College Football Playoff conversation as the No. 8 team in the nation.

Can the Aggies add a major win to the 2026-27 season, or will the Volunteers roll into town and snag their first win ever in College Station? Both schools obviously need this game with what is on the line, so what questions do the Maroon and White need to answer going into Saturday to pull off a major upset?

Can A&M’s Run Game Success Carry Over?

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the better showings this season came this past week against South Carolina, when running back Rueben Owens posted 19 carries for 137 yards. That trip to Williams-Brice Stadium was his best outing of the season, as he set a season-high in rushing yards.

After starting the season, Owens has quietly had a smaller role as others have emerged behind him. Other playmakers, such as the young freshman KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker, have gotten valuable playing time in head coach Mike Elko’s system. Together, they already have 106 carries for 565 yards, so if the offensive coordinator can dial up the right calls to open space and pile up yards against one of the conference's best defenses, that would put even more pressure on the opposing side.

This season, the Aggies are averaging 161 yards per game, for 1,449 yards on 345 carries. The run is averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and Owens has been a major part of that, leading with 469 yards up to this point. Will it be him who steps up Saturday, or will it be one of his teammates, like Jamarion Morrow, who leads the running back room with four touchdowns?

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Will Marcel Reed Continue To Progress?

Some still don't believe quarterback Marcel Reed has progressed at all, and some argue that he has played much better the last couple of weeks. Look at what he did last week against South Carolina and on the road at Alabama.

Even though the Aggies didn’t win either, Reed kept his team in both games, and he needs to do that again against the Volunteers. Last week, the Nashville native threw for 251 yards, the most he had thrown for all season. He dropped passes he should have caught, but he also airmailed some throws, so what Reed needs to do to help pull off an upset is use his legs, set his feet, and keep the ball in a catchable zone. Will that be seen today?

Will A&M Wide Receivers Find Success?

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Aaron Gregory (3) and wide receiver Tk Norman (18) celebrate during the first quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Elko is already without three wide receivers going into the game against Tennessee and might be down another who is listed as questionable. Already out for the game are Terry Bussey, Ashton Bethel-Roman, and Kelshaun Johnson. One name everyone will be watching is Mario Craver, who was listed as questionable on Friday.

So that leaves the question: who will step up? Will it be Isaiah Horton? Could it be TK Norman? Maybe even Aaron Gregory? Someone will need a solid outing against this defense, which is one of the best in the country and will be extra physical, aggressive, and locked in on coverage.

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