Texas A&M Must Be Ready for Hostile Environment vs. LSU
A loud college football stadium is unlike anything else in sports, and over the years, one team and fanbase has created a more hostile environment than any other in the SEC and possibly the entire sport.
Tiger Stadium, home of the LSU Tigers, consistently ranks as one of the toughest stadiums to play at in all of college football, if not the toughest. The stadium has an impressive noise record of 130 decibels, and fans show up and get loud every single week, especially for prime-time games.
As they look to keep their undefeated season alive, the Texas A&M Aggies must brave Tiger Stadium at night against an LSU team desperate for a big win, and they know the challenge ahead of them.
Texas A&M Has Struggled at Tiger Stadium
Since joining the SEC in 2012, the Aggies haven't won a single game at Tiger Stadium in seven attempts. When reminded of that unfortunate fact during Monday's press conference, head coach Mike Elko gave his view on the team's struggles in Baton Rouge.
"For a large period of time we didn't go down there physically and stand up to the challenge," Elko told reporters. "When you when you saw some of the early games, that was kind of always the…okay, this is what the SEC looks like.
"I think as our program grew, we started to get closer and closer. Obviously my first experience was going down there and playing the 2019 team. That wasn't a lot of fun but that was historically one of the best teams in college football. I think when we went down there in '21 it was obviously a much more competitive game from a physical standpoint. That's the gap that we've tried to close as a program."
Any time a team has to go to a hostile road environment, there's always a good deal of preparation beforehand, and not just in the week leading up to the game.
"If we're starting to prepare for that now, we lost," Elko told reporters. "The preparation for this started in Spring ball. I think it's been an ongoing process for us. It's certainly not news to us that we're going to have to go play in some hostile environments on the road. ...
"What you hope is that when you get into that environment, everybody's able to focus at the level they need to. Now, until you're in the environment, you can't recreate it. There's zero chance that on a Tuesday morning I can recreate what it's going to be like Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. You do the best you can to create as many obstacles and hurdles as you possibly can for your kids to overcome, that you just have to have confidence in them and in who they are that they're going to be able to go out there and do it the right way Saturday night."
The Aggies' last win at Tiger Stadium came in 1994, which is coincidentally also the last time they started a season 7-0. If they want to keep their magical season going, they'll have to be ready for a raucous environment.