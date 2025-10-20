Where Texas A&M's Playoff Projections Stand After Undefeated Start
With each passing week, Texas A&M’s College Football Playoff hopes feel more realistic following its 7–0 start.
The road ahead, though, is anything but easy. No. 20 LSU is in wounded animal mode and will host A&M at Death Valley on Saturday night, a place the Aggies haven’t won in over three decades. After that comes a much-needed bye week before another road trip, this time to Columbia to face No. 15 Missouri, which remains in the thick of the SEC title chase. And, of course, the long-awaited Lone Star Showdown to close out the regular season.
Still, it seems like every major sports outlet has Mike Elko’s program playing January football. Whether it be as a top four seed or at large bid, here is where the national media projects the Aggies to land among the playoff teams.
On3 Projects Aggies as a Top 4 Playoff Contender
The folks at On3 have long been high on Mike Elko and the Aggies. That hype train has reached new heights of buzz this season after A&M’s undefeated start.
Andy Staples projects the Aggies to finish as the No. 4 seed, earning a first-round bye and awaiting the winner of the No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 12 South Florida matchup.
If the Bulldogs were to advance, it would set up a historic clash in College Station. It would be Georgia’s first-ever trip to Kyle Field.
The type of scenes that would unfold under the lights would make it must-see television.
ESPN Doubles Down on Aggies as a True Title Threat
ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both project Texas A&M as the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, slotted for the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. That would only be a 443 mile drive from College Station to “The Big Easy”.
Bonagura is slightly more bullish on the Aggies’ postseason run. He has No. 3 A&M knocking off No. 6 Georgia in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals against No. 2 Indiana at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where their season ultimately ends.
Schlabach, meanwhile, predicts a shorter stay for the Aggies, falling to No. 6 Oregon in the quarterfinals.
CBS Gives Aggies a Shot as the No. 8 Seed at Kyle Field
CBS Sports isn’t quite as high as the other outlets, but still has Texas A&M in the playoff picture. Brad Crawford projects the Aggies as the No. 8 seed, setting up a first-round matchup against No. 9 Miami at Kyle Field. The winner takes on No. 1 Ohio State.
If that scenario plays out, it would mark one of the most electric two-game stretches in program history.
Yahoo Projects No. 6 Aggies vs No. 11 Georgia Tech
Yahoo Sports also slots Texas A&M in the playoff field, projecting the Aggies as the No. 6 seed hosting No. 11 Georgia Tech at Kyle Field.
“Texas A&M, meanwhile, looks more and more like an SEC contender every week,” wrote Nick Bromberg. “The Aggies’ offense didn’t miss a beat without RB Le’Veon Moss against Arkansas and now head to LSU in Week 9 to face a desperate Tigers team after LSU’s loss to Vanderbilt. If Texas A&M gets through that game, Aggies fans have every right to dream big.”
And just imagine, former Aggie quarterback Haynes King returning to College Station for a playoff showdown under the lights. Absolute cinema.