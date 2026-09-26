Texas A&M Needs Isaiah Horton Now More Than Ever to Upset LSU

If Texas A&M is going to win back-to-back games at Tiger Stadium for the first time since 1994, senior wideout Isaiah Horton must show up and show out Saturday against the LSU Tigers.

With A&M quarterback Marcel Reed in full struggle mode, the Aggies desperately need Horton to emerge as their dominate perimeter threat to compliment wideout Mario Craver in efforts to jumpstart their talented but struggling offense.

Despite leading the Aggies in touchdown catches on the season, Horton has yet to have a signature dominant game where he been a force from beginning to end to truly showcase why Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his staff brought him to College Station this offseason. Against a very talented secondary like LSU, Horton will need to produce his best game in Maroon and White if A&M wants to have a realistic chance at upsetting the Tigers this weekend.

Recapping Isaiah Horton's First Three Games With Texas A&M

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Isaiah Horton (7) receives a pass during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Through three games, Horton has 12 catches for 170 yards and has been a matchup nightmare for opponents so far this season. Despite having the longest reception of the season by an A&M receiver at 36 yards against Missouri State, Horton has yet to produce a 100-yard receiving game in Maroon and White.

Being able to consistently get behind LSU’s talent defensive backs is a must as Aggies need to lean into the Reed-Horton connection which dates to back their childhood years while growing up in Tennessee. For proof, all A&M needs to do is look to Ole Miss for the blueprint to give LSU problems, as the Rebels used the chemistry of Trinidad Chambliss and Traylon Ray to consistently torch LSU defensive backs. When the game ended, Chambliss and Ray had connected nine times for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Reed and Horton must match this level of production, or Texas A&M's season will already be all but over.

To say Saturday’s game is a must win would be a major understatement, as the Aggies' chances of making the playoff dropped from 49% to 13% following last week’s upset loss to Kentucky.

That marked the largest change this past week, according to the Playoff Predictor on ESPN.

Regardless of what has happened so far this season one thing is for certain: A&M needs Horton to step up and produce a big game to grab a much-needed upset win in Baton Rouge.

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