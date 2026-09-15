Texas A&M Needs More Out of Its Tight End Room

The potential is there for Texas A&M’s tight ends.

Two of the three receptions through two games have come from Micah Riley, while the Fresno State transfer Richie Anderson Ⅲ for a total of 26 yards.

Head coach Mike Elko understands the value that room has provided. After evaluating the tape, it was clear where the primary contribution had been and where the coaching staff wanted to keep developing.

“Providing us value in the run game,” Elko noted. “Obviously, trying to still get them unhinged a little, but in the pass game. They’re in a difficult spot from a pass game standpoint.”

Part of that trouble stems from the personnel at wide receiver, with multiple veterans leading the way along with a transfer who has opened up the downfield threat.

The numbers show the wide receiver room has already accumulated 432 yards. Between the two games, the tight ends haven’t been as heavily involved as they probably would hope to be, but the Aggies are only two games into the season with plenty of football left.

Finding Footing

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with tight end Richie Anderson III (84) during third quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s only a matter of time before the coaching staff might need the tight end room to take charge in the passing game.

Their role in the blocking game has helped this offense have time, whether to run the football or give Reed time to scan the field as those passing windows develop.

Reviewing the PFF grades that these tight ends have had so far, Kiotti Armstrong had a decent Week 1 ranking at 67.3 overall in the run blocking grade. His teammate, Anderson, also had a notable pass-blocking grade of 72.4, with Riley having an even better outing with an 83.1 run-blocking grade, which is something Elko & Co. are pleased to see take shape.

Against Arizona State, the unit also put their skills to the test in another afternoon, with Anderson logging the lone reception. He wrapped up the 48-20 win as the best tight end in the PFF category with 28 snaps, posting a 68.9 receiving grade and a 72.4 blocking grade.

UTSA transfer Houston Thomas had 21 snaps with a quieter showing, with a PFF grade of 51.0 and no catches, but Riley continued to contribute as a blocker with a 58.8 run-block grade.

Each of these stars has been an important piece of the puzzle, and they remain locked in with tight end coach Derek Shay to elevate their game in multiple facets, even though the wide receiver room gets a lot of the attention.

“I think because of some of the talent we have at the wide receiver position — every season, it’s a long season. What ultimately will happen is I think teams will start paying a little bit more to the attention to the receivers and the outside guys, and that will ultimately create some windows for them.”