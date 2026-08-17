Having a star on a football team who can build strong relationships with his teammates and exhibit strong leadership skills makes life more enjoyable in the locker room, at practice, and on and off the field.

Between Texas A&M tight end Micah Riley and quarterback Marcel Reed, that is exactly the case, as the chemistry is growing more and more each day with the spring ball and fall camp days flying by.

At the podium, Riley mentioned how special it was to tag along with Reed during the offseason and how it is his job to do anything for him and make things easier.

“Marcel and I have really built our relationship this offseason,” Riley said. “If he went to Nashville, I'd be like, 'Where are you? I'm coming.' My job is to make things easy for him. That's really the whole offense, and we take pride in that. If he needs me to run a route at 10 yards and roll it to 12, I'm running it at 10 and rolling it to 12. Whatever he tells us or needs from us, we need to do. That's how teams win. All offseason I've been asking what he wants from me, what he needs, and just being there when he needs it.”

Reed + Riley = Leadership

Between this duo, great things are set to happen this year. Both got picked to be team captains for multiple reasons, like their voice echoing throughout the locker room, and Riley discussed how Reed has displayed his stewardship.

“He's become more vocal with the whole team, telling guys where they need to be and how everything needs to be structured for him to succeed,” Riley stated. “He's worked hand in hand with Coach Lynch and Coach Wiggins to make sure everything is dialed in and detailed before we even get into camp. Day one shouldn't be the first time we're running through plays. We should already understand what we're doing and why we're doing it. I think he's done a really good job explaining that to the young guys and the players we brought in.”

As for what Riley’s leadership looked like during his difficult hardships, he mentioned that when he talked to Theo Melin-Ohstrom, there were times he found the positive and humorous moments to power forward despite the struggles.

“Theo and I talked about that afterward,” Riley said. “That's my best friend, so knowing he had a bad play and was probably going to be in his head about it, my job, even though I wasn't on the field, was to grab him and say, 'Hey, we've still got time left. This game's not over.' I think that's the culture of this team in general, picking each other up when things go wrong. This is the SEC. There are going to be bad plays. There are going to be days when you're struggling. At the end of the day, whoever pushes through, grabs each other and holds each other up is going to win. That's our culture.”

This year’s culture will need those times when a captain needs to uphold the standard and communicate well with his teammates, and Riley believed that was part of the reason why he was voted a team captain.

“I think I'm honest, and I'm not scared to communicate with coaches or players when things aren't going the way they need to,” Riley said. “If we have a standard, I think my job is to uphold that standard no matter what it is. I think the guys trust me, believe in me and know I'm the same person every single day. Those are traits I try to carry with me. That's something my mom raised me on, and I try to be that person every single day.”

That’s what is making both Riley and Reed exceptional friends and leaders playing football in head coach Mike Elko’s program, and it will be seen throughout this season as the Aggies seek a national title.

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