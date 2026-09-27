Texas A&M Falls Completely Out of AP Top 25 Following Embarrassing Loss to LSU

The Texas A&M Aggies have dropped a game for the second week in a row and move to 2-2 on the season. Perhaps even worse, they now fall to 0-2 in conference play, with a gauntlet that still lies ahead.

They came into week four ranked No. 23 in the country and needed a statement win against the LSU Tigers to put the 2026 season back on track. Unfortunately, they were blown out in Baton Rouge 35-6 on prime-time TV.

Now, in the latest AP poll, the Aggies are out of the top 25. How did they get to this point, and where do they go from here?

Fall From Grace

LSU Tigers defensive tackle Stephiylan Green (90) pressures Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the third quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations were high for the program entering 2026, and with a returning host of talent and the missing pieces filled in from the transfer portal, it looked like the perfect season for the Aggies to build on the 2025 success.

That hasn't happened, and in fact, the program has seen a serious step back and regressed to a point where pending success looks unlikely. The week four loss now marks the second straight loss for the Aggies, and they are now on the verge of going under .500 for the first time in the Elko era.

Many of the struggles have stemmed from the offense, and quarterback Marcel Reed, whose return to the program was expected to be the spark needed to take the jump. With a defense full of new faces, the offense was supposed to be the strength, but that unfortunately has yet to come to fruition this season.

Is There a Recovery?

The Aggies have plenty to figure out in the coming weeks, and with an offense that seems to have no answer for the problems, it could be a long rest of the season. With that said, however, the schedule does offer some slight grace as the weeks continue on.

The Aggies get the Arkansas Razorbacks, then the Missouri Tigers, and then they play their final non-conference game of the season against the Citadel following that. With that said, however, three of their final five games are against projected-ranked opponents.

If the problems get fixed, the Aggies can find a way back into the top-25, but fixing the problems is easier on paper than it is in actuality. Plenty of the season remains, but for now, the Aggies are on the outside looking in at the AP poll.

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