Texas A&M's Next Move After Losing No. 2 Recruit John Meredith III to Texas Is Clear

The Texas A&M Aggies have had resounding success in the 2027 recruiting class, though it's an obvious expectation that they wont be able to land each of every one of their top targets.

However, that doesn't mean it didn't hurt Friday afternoon when five-star cornerback John Meredith III announced that he has committed to the Texas Longhorns over Texas A&M following a heated recruiting battle.

Meredith was undoubtly one of Texas A&M's top targets. Losing him to any program would hurt, but seeing him head to your biggest rival is something Aggie fans will have to quickly move on from. After all, there are still a ton a talented players Texas A&M has eyes on as Mike Elko and staff continue to push for the No. 1 class in 2027.

Texas A&M Must Continue to Push for 5-Star WR Eric McFarland

Wide receiver Eric McFarland (#16) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

As if it wasn't already obvious enough to Texas A&M fans, the next move for the Aggies will shift focus away from a defense-heavy recruiting class and toward the team snagging its top skill position player on offense in 2027.

The Aggies are still seen as the favorites to land five-star wide receiver Eric McFarland, who is set to announce his commitment on June 28. Texas A&M fans will only have to wait another week before they can officially put the Meredith loss behind them and begin celebrating another five-star commit.

But of course, nothing is guaranteed in the world of high school recruiting. Texas A&M will need to stay vigilant with McFarland leading up to his announcement to ensure that no stone goes left unturned.

Eric McFarland Down to 3 Finalists

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

McFarland's three official finalists are Texas A&M, Florida and Georgia in what's been a tight SEC recruiting battle.

The Aggies have landed some potential program-altering talent on defense in the 2027 class but McFarland would give Texas A&M the game-breaking wideout it has yet to add.

A product of prestigious IMG Academy, McFarland is the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2027 cycle and the No. 4 overall player in the state of Florida. He also received offers from programs like Ohio State, Miami, LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and many more.

If the Aggies can land McFarland, he would join four-star wide receiver Jaden Upshaw as the top pass catchers in Texas A&M's 2027 class.

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