Texas A&M Suffers Major Recruiting Loss to the Texas Longhorns

The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the most dominant recruiters for the 2027 cycle, and are currently leading the country with the No. 1 recruiting class and showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

For head coach Mike Elko, this is all part of a plan to build the Aggies into one of college football's biggest powerhouses, and with step one complete after making the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history last year, everything is going according to plan.

The Aggies hit a major roadbump, though, after losing out on the recruiting sweepstakes for talented in-state running back Landen Williams-Callis, after he chose their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, to pledge his commitment to. After losing out on one of the top running backs in the cycle, where will the coaching staff turn to now?

Who is Williams-Callis?

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranked as the No. 3 running back in the class, Williams-Callis is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country, coming in as the No. 4 prospect in the state of Texas and a top 40 recruit in the class. That is even in spite of having a smaller frame, standing at 5-foot-7 and a half, and 190 pounds.

That is largely in part because of the on-field success he has had at Richmond Randle High School, putting up video game-like numbers through his three-year career. He has 7,554 rushing yards with 125 touchdowns and an average of 10 yards per carry, while also adding 729 receiving yards with seven touchdowns.

What's Next For the Aggies?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko on the field before a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oddly enough, for the Aggies, despite having the No. 1 class in the cycle and landing some of the top players at premium positions across the class, the staff has yet to land a running back that wants to call College Station home. Williams-Callis seemed like the obvious choice during the cycle, but the Longhorns were able to swoop in and sway him away.

With nearly every running back they have offered in the cycle committed elsewhere, Elko and his staff could turn to flipping a recruit, including SaRod Baker, who is the No. 5 running back in the cycle and currently committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Aggies will look to pivot, and now it is all eyes on which commit they will target to flip to College Station.

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