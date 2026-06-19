Trap Game or Tune Up? Sizing Up The Citadel On Texas A&M’s 2026 Schedule

The Texas A&M football program has multiple games on its schedule that will test and challenge it in different ways, and taking on The Citadel will be one of those.

Even though this is a non-conference game that is scheduled for an early morning, it is one of those games that cannot be deliberately ignored. The Aggies will take every single opponent seriously and not overlook anyone, and this is one of those circumstances to tune in for.

When the Bulldogs come to Kyle Field in mid-October, it will be the halfway point of the season, a good time to make the necessary adjustments, and the same goes for the Aggies. Head coach Mike Elko will be leading his team back from a road trip in Missouri and has a tall task ahead, with another plane trip to Tuscaloosa planned, so this will be a contest to get right.

Of course, this is not a matchup the Maroon and White will want to dismiss, as every game must be taken week by week. Thinking about other opponents will not be the main focus as there are plenty of games left that could boost or hurt the resume, like Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas. Handling The Citadel will be the first order of business.

Defeating The Citadel Sets The Tone For Final 5 Games

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) takes the handoff from quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If the Aggies can avoid choking in their first six games, it will open a beautiful path down the stretch to build chemistry, confidence, and momentum against some of the big brands in the SEC.

A&M has a path to the SEC Championship, too, if it can put together enough quality games and not lose down the line when it's on the biggest stage. There has not been an appearance yet in the title game in Atlanta, Georgia, but perhaps that will occur this year.

When the Citadel comes to town, it will already be the fifth time that A&M has played in front of the 12th Man, and home-field advantage comes in handy, especially when there are multiple games left on the road, which makes it even tougher to operate on offense.

The Bulldogs are not the most dangerous team in either the rushing offense or passing offense, but they can quietly sneak up on opponents and surprise the critics. If it can find ways to disrupt what the Aggies have planned on offense and keep quarterback Marcel Reed running for his life, not helping move the chains, it can shift the energy on the sidelines and change the emotions on the field.

Last year, The Citadel only averaged 20.5 points per game and must punch it in on critical drives to stay in the contest. The offense averaged 210.6 yards per game on the ground with an average of 4.6 per carry. In the air, they averaged only 118.87 yards passing and 9.19 yards per attempt, so there is a good shot that both of those areas must be emphasized on both sides.

Whether The Citadel defense can pile up enough stops to stay in the game remains the million-dollar question, but A&M knows that it simply needs to stay creative and apply pressure. As long as it can stick to its identity, it gives the roster an opportunity to break the game open and give valuable reps to numerous rising stars.

Get those bench-warmer players into the game and let the starters rest; it allows the body to recover and prepare for a heavy load of games featuring even higher-rated stars.

Quentin Hayes is likely The Citadel's starting quarterback, and after facing him, the talent only grows from there. On the road, it will be taking on John Mateer and LaNorris Sellers, alongside the Alabama starting quarterback, yet to be decided, followed by squaring off with Arch Manning and Tennessee’s starter, also undecided.

Whoever it is out there playing, the Aggies face an uphill climb to get to where they want to be, and securing that feel-good win against the Bulldogs could be the perfect time for a dominant performance.

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