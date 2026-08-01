Where Texas A&M Stands in Race for Landen Williams-Callis Before His Decision

The Texas A&M Aggies have dominated the 2027 recruiting cycle so far, currently leading the country with the No. 1 overall class, headlined by multiple five-star recruits.

With that said, head coach Mike Elko is not taking his foot off the gas anytime soon and is looking to land more of the elite prospects for the cycle, including searching for his first running back commit in the elite class.

The Aggies top priority for the cycle, Landen Williams-Callis, a five-star running back, one of the biggest names left on the board, is set to announce his decision on Saturday, August 1, but it might not spell good news for Elko and his staff.

Where the Aggies Stand and Where They Could Turn To

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball as Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) defends during the second half at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The recruitment process from the Aggies point of view in landing Williams-Callis is similar to that of a rollercoaster. There have been a bunch of ups and downs and some twists and turns until eventually mellowing out, and that is the point the recruitment is at now in this stage of the late summer ahead of the football season.

The Aggies, who were the overwhelming favorites to land him before summer began, quickly watched their foothold in the race slip, and their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, surged through his rankings and quickly found themselves as the clubhouse leader to land his commitment.

With that said, Elko and his staff have not given up in the race, and are fighting their way back into contention, using their deep-rooted relationships created with Williams-Callis, and an early relationship that has continued on.

Sources have told the Texas A&M Aggies On SI that the Longhorns are still the favorites to land him on the eve of his decision. Still, there is optimism within the program that has led the Aggies not to be surprised if it is they that Williams-Callis picks for his decision.

If the Aggies are left out of the sweepstakes to land Williams-Callis, the staff would turn elsewhere, as they have yet to earn a commitment from a running back for the cycle. With that said, the Aggies might not have to look far to find their next target.

Noah Roberts, who was an early target in the cycle for the Aggies, before eventually committing to the Longhorns, could look elsewhere if Williams-Callis commits, and the two would now have a formed bond over a mutual enemy, and it could work out perfectly.

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