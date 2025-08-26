Texas A&M Not Looking Ahead to Notre Dame
When the Texas A&M Aggies' 2025 schedule was first released, many eyes immediately darted for one game: the Week 3 road matchup against Notre Dame on Sept. 13.
Not only is this game a rematch of last year's season opener, which the Fighting Irish won 23-13 at Kyle Field, but a matchup against last year's national runner-up. It's a great measuring stick for Mike Elko and co. after a disastrous end to last season, and if they can at least keep it close, it bodes well for the season ahead.
The Aggies still have two games before making the trip up to South Bend, though, and they certainly aren't taking them lightly.
Mike Elko Taking UTSA, Utah State Matchups Very Seriously
The Aggies open the season Saturday against UTSA, then host Utah State a week later on Sept. 6. Despite opening the season against two Group of Five teams, the Aggies are treating them like they would any other opponent.
"Well, certainly, I don't care about Notre Dame two weeks away," Elko told reporters Monday. "And certainly, I think we have a really challenging opener with a team that has a returning quarterback and all those skilled kids we talked about and all the talent they have coming back. So, let's make sure we say that the right way."
Elko noted how important these first two games are for getting the new players, of which there are many, up to speed before the big showdown.
"I think the one thing that's cool about where we are now is we have a lot of new faces, but we also have eight returning starters," Elko said. "And so, what you have is you have a group that knows what they're doing to help bring the guys who are new along. I think that was part of our challenge last year is even returning starters didn't really know how to play football in this defense.
"And so, you look at Taurean York, who's a returning starter, but he's having to figure it all out, which means he can't help Jordan Lockhart come along with him, and he can't help Noah Mikhail come along with him because he's buried in his own business trying to figure stuff out. I think we have a lot less older guys trying to figure stuff out now, and that helps."
The Aggies are under quite a lot of pressure this season as they look to take the next step, so having a slower start to the year could be very beneficial. Once the Notre Dame game rolls around, though, it's all hands on deck.