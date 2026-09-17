Texas A&M's Offense Has One Big Question to Answer Against Kentucky

Texas A&M has gotten strong play from the passing game through the first two games of the 2026 season. That shouldn't be what undoes the offense against Kentucky this Saturday at Kyle Field, if anything does.

Marcel Reed has kept the turnovers low. Isaiah Horton has established quick chemistry with him. Mario Craver and Reed are running back their key connection from last season.

Running back has been a problematic position group that's been hidden amid the dominant wins, though.

The Wildcats are built to exploit that.

Rueben Owens II (4.1 yards per carry) hasn't had a standout game yet, despite finding the end zone against Arizona State for the first score of a 48-20 Week 2 win. Jamarrion Morrow has even fewer yards per carry and scored his touchdown in a 50-0 Week 1 win over Missouri State already in hand. Carsyn Baker impressed against the Bears, but was hardly a factor against the Sun Devils with a pair of three-yard carries.

The Aggies' running back room hasn't gotten much help from the rebuilt offensive line. There's a lack of push at the guard spots. Center Mark Nabou Jr. and his new teammates don't have chemistry along the interior offensive line yet.

This is an issue against one of the top-ranked run defenses in the country.

Kentucky Was Strong Against Alabama's Run

Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Mi'quise Humphrey-Grace (90) hits Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) to cause a Tide fumble and Cat recover in the first half Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Wildcats faded over the course of the game, Kentucky's defense kept Keelon Russell and the Crimson Tide offense in check for the first half. Alabama pulled away, but the Wildcats were up 17-13 at halftime.

Kentucky got a monster performance from three-tech defensive tackle Tavion Gadson, who had two TFLs and 1.5 sacks against the Tide's backfield.

The defense as a unit is in the very top tier of EPA per rush allowed through the first two games of the 2026 season.

The Wildcats pose unique problems for the Aggies' offense. Kentucky is built to neutralize Texas A&M in the run, which could threaten the efficacy of the passing game.

Marcel Reed's Legs Must Be Unleashed vs. Kentucky, But Can They Be?

Now is the time for Reed to be unleashed as a runner. If his health will allow it.

Through the first two games, Reed has had a muted impact on the run. It was by design against ASU in the second half, after an early injury scare.

Designed runs would be a good counter to the Wildcats' strengths.

Unfortunately, Reed's health may not be able to execute that strategic advantage.

We'll see how Holmon Wiggins works around that at Kyle Field.

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