Kentucky Reveals Its Plan to Stop Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed

The Texas A&M Aggies are finally kicking off conference play after hosting two non-conference games that provided an early litmus test of where the 2026 roster stands.

With so many new faces on both sides of the ball, there is still an acclimatization period, but quarterback Marcel Reed is a key returning piece of the offense.

The Kentucky Wildcats will come into College Station looking to ruin the Aggies' perfect start in year one of the Will Stein era. The first-year head coach has revealed part of the game plan, and prioritizing limiting Reed's mobility will be a key component of their defense in hopes of a win.

Trying to Keep Reed in the Pocket

Missouri State Bears wide receiver Isaiah McMorris (8) attempts to tackle Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first quarter at Kyle Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering year four with the Aggies, expectations are high for Reed and the offense, as he is expected to take a step up in the passing game. However, he is still having the same struggles that carried over from last year, especially with ball security as well.

One area he isn't struggling in, and has been consistent during his time in College Station, is his ability to run when a play breaks down. Through two games, he has 37 yards on 14 rushes, but has finished with 493 and 547 yards in the last two seasons, respectively, sparking concern for the Wildcats.

"So we cannot give up explosives, and it's gonna be hard because they are very explosive, and when you have a running quarterback, it creates even more problems because now he's outside the pocket," Stein said in his press conference. "Do you tackle him? Do you latch to your receiver? That'll be a big challenge for us. But yeah, that's the name of the game. Can we create more explosives and can we limit theirs?"

Reed isn't asked to be a mobile quarterback first; however, his ability to become one once the pocket breaks down keeps defenses honest in their coverage. Focusing on limiting his mobility, even with a quarterback spy, leaves one less option to drop into coverage, and the receiver trio of Isaiah Horton, Mario Craver, and Terry Bussey can make a defense pay for that.

Reed is still bettering his craft in the passing game, but his legs offer enough fear for defenses, and if the combination starts to click, the Wildcats could be in for a long game.

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