Texas A&M’s Offensive Coordinator Hot Board: 5 Names That Could Makes Sense

With the news that Collin Klein is trending for the Kansas State head coaching job, the obvious question becomes: Who would replace him as Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator?

If Klein takes the job, he is expected to finish out the season and continue calling plays through the playoffs, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

As the process starts to unflold, here’s a few names that will almost certainly surface in Texas A&M circles:

Holmon Wiggins – A&M WR coach

Promoting the 45-year-old might be one of the most logical paths forward. For starters, the offensive scheme would remain largely intact, a major advantage for a returning unit that averaged 36.3 points per game this season.

Wiggins joined Elko’s staff in January 2024 as co-offensive coordinator & WR coach. Before that, he had been the WR coach at Alabama developing five first-round WRs: Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III, Jameson Williams, and Jerry Jeudy. Don’t forget that Smith won the Heisman in 2020.

There’s also a clear blueprint here. Look no further than Ohio State’s Brian Hartline, who was promoted internally after several years as the Buckeyes’ receivers coach. After one season as OC in Columbus, Hartline was hired as the head coach at South Florida.

Outside of Hartline, no one in college football has a stronger track record with wideouts than Wiggins. If the internal hire worked for the Buckeyes, it could be worth a shot for the Aggies.

Pros to hiring Wiggins:

Proven track record of developing and recruiting elite skill talent

Will run a similar scheme to what Klein has already been doing

Already familiar with Texas A&M’s roster, staff, and culture

Experience across multiple offensive systems: RPO, pro-style, spread, tempo

Brian Daboll – former Giants HC

If Athletic Director Trev Alberts is looking to make a splash hire, Brian Daboll would certainly qualify.

Daboll, who served as the New York Giants’ head coach from 2022–2025, is widely respected for his offensive mind. Before his time with the Giants, he developed Josh Allen into an MVP-level quarterback during his time as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator.

In Buffalo, Daboll engineered one of the league’s most explosive offenses, blending RPOs, vertical passing concepts, and creative quarterback run elements. Sound familiar? That’s a very similar system the Aggies have been running under Klein.

Daboll played a massive role in developing Allen into one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks. What’s to say he couldn’t unlock a similar jump with Marcel Reed?

The biggest question is whether Daboll would actually take what many would consider a step down to become a college offensive coordinator. But it’s not unprecedented. Just look at how Matt Patricia rebooted his career by becoming Ohio State’s defensive coordinator.

Pros to hiring Daboll:

Extensive NFL experience and proven QB developer

Innovator of modern spread/RPO passing concepts

Brings a fresh NFL-type mentality and structure

Optimal for preparing offensive players for the NFL

Jerrod Johnson – Texans WR coach

Few names would energize the Aggie fanbase more than Jerrod Johnson.

Johnson, a former A&M quarterback from 2007–2010 and the program’s No. 2 all-time passer, is now the Houston Texans’ QB coach.

He has played a major role in the development of C.J. Stroud, helping guide the Texans to back-to-back division titles and mentoring Stroud to the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Johnson clearly understands what A&M is about and this hire would resonate with players, recruits, donors, and the 12th Man.

The biggest question: is he ready to run an entire offense on his own? Given the trajectory of his career, the answer may be yes.

Pros to hiring Johnson:

Eight years of NFL experience across 4 organizations.

Deep Aggie ties, instant buy-in from players and fans

Experience in a modern Shanahan-style offense with heavy RPO integration.

Strong recruiter appeal due to NFL credibility

Bobby Petrino – former Texas A&M OC

The Aggies could also stay within familiar territory and turn back to a former A&M offensive coordinator. Say what you want about Petrino, but the man can certainly call an offense.

When he was at A&M in 2023, the Aggies averaged nearly 34 points per game despite many injuries at the quarterback position.

When Petrino faced A&M this season, his Razorbacks put up 42 points, giving the Aggies all they could handle. Arkansas averaged over 32 points and 450 yards per game this year despite limited personnel. Imagine the possibilities if he had A&M’s arsenal at his disposal.

Petrino understands SEC defenses as well as anyone. The concern, of course, is whether Elko is willing to revisit an era that he has been trying so hard to correct.

Still, there are a few coordinators more gifted at dialing an offense than Petrino.

Pros to Hiring Petrino:

Proven SEC offensive mind

Already familiar with A&M’s expectations, environment, and recruiting landscape

Maximizes QB efficiency

Minimal learning curve

Buster Faulkner – Georgia Tech Offensive Coordinator

If the Aggies want to hire an up-and-coming mind, and one of the bright young stars of the industry, Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner would be a major splash.

Faulkner has SEC experience, winning two national titles with the Georgia Bulldogs as their QB coach and offensive quality control coach.

This season under Faulkner, the Yellow Jacks averaged 33.1 points per game, which is good for 28th in the country, and fifth in the ACC. They also ranked 19th in the country, averaging 203 yards per contest, 31st in passing at over 263 yards per game, and 12th in total offense with 466.3 yards per game.

Under Faulkner, former Aggie Haynes King was also an elite threat, completing 71.7 percent of his passes for 2,697 yards and 12 scores, while rushing for 922 yards and 15 more touchdowns.

Imagine what he could do with an athlete like Marcel Reed under center?

One of the top minds in the ACC

A major cog in the development of former Aggie QB Haynes King

SEC Experience

Excels with dual-threat QBs

