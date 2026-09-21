Mike Elko Confirms the Worst for Texas A&M WR Terry Bussey

It has been a rough 48 hours for the Texas A&M Aggies following their 31-21 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday, and some news from head coach Mike Elko has not improved their situation any.

On the very first play of the game against the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday, Texas A&M wide receiver and return specialist Terry Bussey was slow to get up after being tackled while serving his return duties, causing speculation as to how severe his injury was.

Unfortunately, during his weekly press conference on Monday, Mike Elko confirmed the worst for the potential breakout star on the Maroon and White.

Terry Bussey to Miss Remainder of 2026 Season With "Lower-Body Injury"

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with a member of his coaching staff during a time-out in the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elko announced Monday that Bussey had suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday's loss to the Wildcats and that he would miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

"Unfortunately, Terry Bussey will be out for the season," Elko said to open up his availability Monday. "We kind of thought that would be the case, and that was that way. We look forward to him recovering and getting back with us next year."

Before suffering the injury, Bussey had recorded seven catches for 92 yards as well as 10 yards and a rushing touchdown on the ground.

The injury is another one on the pile for the Aggies, who also had to endure Saturday's showdown without wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman or running back Jamarion Morrow, injuries that proved costly in the contest as the Aggies' offense yet again suffered from a slow start that eventually led to their first loss of the season, likely much sooner than they or anyone else believed would come for them.

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