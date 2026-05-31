3 Underrated Texas A&M Portal Exits That Could Quietly Stun Fans

The offseason lockeroom can be a time of mystery for us all as we watch players leave and commit to schools across the nation. For Texas A&M, its locker room has undergone construction in many areas, losing several key players to the NFL Draft and the transfer portal.

Among the Aggies leaving, a great majority of them were drafted, leaving the few transfers underrated and underlooked. The major transfers, like Theo Melin Ohrstrom to SMU, got some airtime, but there are still a few left to be spoken about.

These are the three Texas A&M portal exits that have flown under the radar, and may hurt more than the 12th Man expects them to.

Solomon Williams, DE

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Solomon Williams (30) celebrates after a tackle in the second half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

While Solomon Williams never truly dominated the snaps at Texas A&M, his size and build alone carry so much weight in his image as an edge-rusher prospect. Williams is taking his talents to the University of California, Berkeley for his sophomore year.

Losing a depth player like Williams at the edge rusher position hurts Texas A&M badly, especially after they lost Cashius Howell to the NFL Draft. Though the Aggies have brought in a few positional replacements, it will be hard to mirror the frame and flexibility that Williams brings to the table.

Dealyn Evans, DL

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Dealyn Evans (55) takes the field during the first quarter against the Bowling Green Falcons at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Dealyn Evans is a native Texan who chose to play his redshirt freshman year near home at Texas A&M. Evans has unique, raw power in his back pocket, and his size makes it difficult for running backs to get past him as a true interior defensive lineman. Evans is staying in the SEC but transitioning to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

If Evans chose to spend his time developing at Texas A&M, it was possible we would see a lot more of him in the next few years. The coaching staff commented on his quick first step, arguing that he is more than just a run stopper and could get to the quarterback if necessary.

Jonte Newman, OT

The Texas Longhorns cheerleaders run flags across the field after a score during the Lone Star Showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Texas A&M lost many offensive linemen over the offseason, but Jonte Newman fell completely under the radar. His new team, the University of Texas, will get a 6'4, 275-pound stud at offensive tackle, one who may not have seen much of the field at Texas A&M, but deserves a shot.

On top of a great o-line talent leaving the Aggies, Newman decided to go play with their biggest rivals, the Longhorns, which makes the whole situation hurt the 12th Man even more. It's safe to say that the Aggies wish they could have Newman, Evans, and Williams back, but only time will tell just how much damage their exits caused in the Aggie locker room.

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