Texas A&M Adds Another Top-100 Recruit in Class of 2027

The Mike Elko era continues to heat up. The Texas A&M Aggies reached their first College Football Playoff last season, and things seem to be on the rise in College Station, Texas. The Aggies’ future in the SEC is bright.

This on-field success has been met with a blazing 2027 recruiting cycle. Texas A&M has often been a contender for the top talent in the country, but the commitments keep rolling in for the Aggies.

Texas A&M landed a commitment from a top in-state linebacker on June 1. One day later, the Aggies received another pledge from a top-100 recruit days after making his official visit.

How Texas A&M Landed Commitment From 4-Star DE Frederick Ards III

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Dayon Hayes lines up in the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Coming out of Orlando, Fla., Frederick Ards III is a four-star defensive end for Jones High School. The 6’4.5”, 220-pound edge rusher was heavily recruited by multiple SEC schools, including his home-state Florida Gators.

Ards’ commitment came shortly after his official visit to College Station. It was a busy weekend for the Aggies, with a dozen top recruits — some committed and others uncommitted — visiting the campus and the facilities.

“Being back in Aggieland reminded me why Texas A&M is such a special place,” he told TexAgs.

The visit clearly made an impact. Ards committed less than a week later, with multiple official visits left on his schedule. He is scheduled to travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide on June 5, followed by a trip to Gainesville, Fla., with the Gators. Ards also had an OV with South Carolina on May 1.

What Does Ards Add to Texas A&M’s 2027 Class?

As a defensive end, Ards has a thin frame. However, he combined his stride and bendiness as a pass rusher to create production in the backfield. He had 80 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks as a junior in 2025.

Rated as a top-100 recruit by ESPN and Rivals, he is the ninth player to commit to Texas A&M in the 2027 recruiting cycle who is listed in the top 100 by multiple sites. He is also the third such defensive lineman, joining five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall from New Orleans and four-star interior defensive lineman Myels Smith from Los Angeles.

The Aggies have always prioritized the trenches, and with Elko in charge, not much has changed. Ards — alongside Forstall, Smith and four-star DL commits Elijah Patmon and Kaden McCarty — represent this philosophy.

Texas A&M also has a proven track record of producing NFL talent along the defensive line. Cashius Howell, Tyler Onyedim and Albert Regis were all top 100 selections in the 2026 NFL draft. It was the second year in a row that three defensive linemen were selected from Texas A&M in the top 100 of the NFL draft, joining Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner in 2025.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Elko’s aggressive defensive style has been conducive to team sack production. Ards is a quick and relentless pass rusher who could fit well into the Aggies’ system. With some added strength, he could have a well-rounded game that complements the team's game plan.

Texas A&M has prioritized recruiting and developing pass rushers, adding multiple top players in the Class of 2026 as well. Ards represents the Aggies’ future on defense and the success of their 2027 recruiting class that currently ranks No. 1 in the country.

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