Texas A&M Officially Has Its Backup QB, But Things Could Change

The Texas A&M Aggies have heard every excuse this summer as to why they won't be able to repeat their success from last season.

For example, the questions surrounding the offensive and defensive line are a concern. Then, you have the one where folks are saying that the team will be playing a so-called "harder" SEC schedule this season compared to last year.

The road wasn't easy last year, and it won't be easy this year. Thankfully for the Aggies, they will have quarterback Marcel Reed leading the way. But what about the player who will be backing up Reed?

Recently, head coach Mike Elko discussed what the Aggies' situation is for the backup quarterback role as the team enters fall camp.

A Potential Battle

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Brady (Hart) will go into camp as No. 2. Obviously, Helaman (Casuga) and Eli (Morcos) are going to try and uproot him," Elko said, per Travis L. Brown of KBTX Sports. "We'll kind of see how that plays itself out."

From the head coach himself, the Aggies' coaching staff is expecting a little quarterback competition for the backup role heading into the 2026 season.

Redshirt freshman Brady Hart is currently the leader for the backup role. Hart has a leg up on his competition as he has spent a season under Elko already in College Station.

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) warms up prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Redshirt freshman Brady Hart is currently the leader for the backup role. Hart has a leg up on his competition as he has spent a season under Elko already in College Station.

However, it feels like Elko has high expectations for true freshman Helaman Casuga, who was a four-star recruit in the Aggies' 2026 class.

Now, the Provo, Utah prospect is looking to become the next leader of Elko's offense when Reed eventually goes to the next level.

Elko even mentioned Eli Morcos as someone who could potentially push for the backup role behind Reed.

The Texas native was a three-star recruit in the Aggies' 2025 recruiting class.

A Great Opportunity For Everyone

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No coach is ever going to complain about having too much talent in one unit. Even though Reed is going to lead this offense this upcoming season, it's never too early to think about the future.

This battle in camp could change the trajectory of everyone involved. If Hart were to lose the role, would he be thinking of transferring at the end of the season?

It may only be August, but so much can happen leading up to the regular season that it could change this program for years to come.

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