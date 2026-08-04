Texas A&M Star Joins Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List

The Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Mike Elko are looking to build off of their historic 2025 season.

The goal is another College Football Playoff berth, but the road to get there won't be easy. Elko's squad will have to replace a lot of talent on both sides of the ball this season.

However, the Aggies are also bringing back one of the best defensive players in the country, and that player is getting his praise with the recent announcement of watch list athletes for season awards.

No Fly Zone

Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) celebrates during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aggies senior safety Marcus Ratcliffe has been put on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list heading into the 2026 season.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the best defensive player in the country. Ratcliffe will be leading the Aggies' secondary this season.

Last season, Ratcliffe had three pass deflections and was a headache for every offensive coordinator the Aggies went up against.

Expectations Grow Higher

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with the award watch lists, the first official preseason rankings dropped. The first coaches poll has the Aggies as the eighth best team in the country heading into the new season.

That's a pretty strong starting point for a team that has heard a lot about their uncertainty all summer long.

Many in the media have pointed to the Aggies having a weaker SEC slate last season as the reason they were able to reach the College Football Playoff. However, that won't be the argument this season.

A Tough Road

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies will play the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Oklahoma Sooners, Missouri Tigers, and Texas Longhorns this season.

All of those teams are in the preseason top 25. If the Aggies can get through that list of teams relatively unscathed, there's no doubt they will hear their name called during the CFP selection show.

Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) gestures after defeating the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's fair to say that returning stars like Ratcliffe are hungry to get back on the field this season. The SEC is the most talked about conference in the country. But the Aggies haven't really been the topic of discussion.

Stories like Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge or the Ole Miss Rebels' dynamic offensive duo, or if the Crimson Tide can get back to their old ways, have all been the talk of the media.

The Aggies are coming into the 2026 season under the radar. Something that Coach Elko probably loves to hear.

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