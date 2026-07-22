What Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Said About His Future With Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed is set to enter his fourth season in College Station and his second year as the full-time starter.

But still with two years of eligibility left, he's not ruling out the possibility of returning to Texas A&M in 2027 -- and possibily beyond.

While speaking with reporters at SEC Media Days on Wednesday, Reed talked about what the future holds for him in College Station and what he's looking forward to during the upcoming 2026 season.

What Marcel Reed Said About His Texas A&M Future

"We'll see how the season goes, but definitely something I'm gonna talk with my family about," Reed said, per Carter Karels of On3.

This is certainly an interesting response from Reed, but a realistic one. Instead of confidently guaranteeing that he will be declaring for the 2027 NFL Draft by the end of the season, he's open to the possibilty of staying at least one more year in college before going pro.

Reed has the intangibles and leadership qualities that every great quarterback needs but he still has more work to do on the field if he wants to lead Texas A&M to new championship-level heights along with giving himself a chance at the NFL at some point down the line.

Reed was putting together a Heisman-level campaign last season before things fell off the rails for Texas A&M in the final four games of the year. Six of his 12 interceptions last season came during this stretch.

If he can limit the turnovers and improve consistency as a pocket passer, the Aggies will be able to reach heights that they've never seen before.

Marcel Reed's Goals for the 2026 Season

Reed made it clear that his primary goal for 2026 is winning. Snatching the program's first-ever SEC title would no doubt be a monumental moment, but the Aggies have sights set on something bigger as well.

"I want to win. That's really all it is. I want to win," Reed said. "Probably improve the stat sheet a little bit. Definitely some goals I want to achieve in yards, passing, rushing, along with touchdowns, and then you know, I want to get to the SEC Championship. I want to make it to the National Championship. I want to do all those things, and I think they're very attainable. We just have to put our head down and work. We'll see how the season goes."

Reed finished last season going 234 of 377 passing for 3,169 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions along with 104 carries for 493 yards and six more scores on the ground.

Texas A&M begins the season on Sept. 5 at home against Missouri State.

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