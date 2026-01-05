Texas A&M Lands Their Second Tight End Out of the Transfer Portal

After their 2025 season came to a disappointing end, losing their final two games of the season, including their elimination game in the program's first College Football Playoff appearance, the Texas A&M Aggies continue to improve for 2026.

As they move to shore up their offense, they land their second tight end commitment out of the transfer portal, adding Richie Anderson from the Fresno State Bulldogs, according to On3.

In their second tight end commitment in as many days, the Aggies and head coach Mike Elko continue to build around quarterback Marcel Reed, who reemphasized his commitment to bringing a title to College Station.

Getting Big

Oct 10, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs tight end Richie Anderson III (88) runs the ball as Colorado State Rams defensive back Jake Jarmolowich (13) defends in the second quarter at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Anderson was a late addition to the transfer portal, entering on January 2, when the official 15-day window opened for new players to find their home. Anderson and the Aggies would waste no time either, setting a visit to College Station before ultimately committing to play for Elko and the dynamic offense.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end spent all three years of his collegiate career with the Bulldogs, and became a significant piece of their offense over the past two seasons. After a freshman season where he redshirted, failing to see any game action that season, he quickly rose in prominence during his sophomore season.

Anderson started 18 of the last 19 games for the Bulldogs, and during his redshirt freshman season, he would finally see the field. He would finish the 2024 season with 18 receptions for 147 yards and an average of 8.2 yards per reception.

BREAKING: Fresno State transfer TE Richie Anderson has committed to Texas A&M👍https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/itlju9MFIJ — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 4, 2026

This past season, the Oregon native would take a step forward and have his big breakout season, accounting for 300 yards on 31 receptions, for an average of 9.7 yards per reception, nearly a yard and a half better than the year prior. Anderson would also reach the end zone for the first time in his collegiate career, finishing the campaign with three touchdowns.

After finishing his redshirt sophomore season second on the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, and third in receptions, Anderson opted to enter his name into the transfer portal. After finding his home quickly, on his first visit with the Aggies, he becomes the second tight end to commit to the Aggies, joining UTSA transfer Houston Thomas.

Elko has the Aggies as the seventh-best transfer portal class in the country currently, as Anderson is the sixth commit for this cycle, according to 247Sports. The transfer portal will remain open until January 15th.

