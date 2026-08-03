Texas A&M Players About To Break Out in Fall Camp

Right around the corner is fall camp for this Texas A&M football team, and that means this roster is getting closer to embracing its first regular-season game at Kyle Field.

There is still plenty to learn about this group of men that firmly believe it has all it needs to go the distance and bring home a trophy after falling short of doing so a year ago.

As camp is only days away from beginning, questions are starting to arise about who could step up and emerge as that star who has not gained quite as much conversation, and these are three of those athletes equipped to produce great things.

Anto Saka, EDGE

Nov 25, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (42) takes down Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback John Paddock (4) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the edges expected to be a difference-maker on this physical defense is Anto Saka, who was a recent addition from the transfer portal to help address the much-needed help. A&M had to replace their edge rushers, Cashius Howell and Dayon Hayes, so someone has to fill their shoes.

Coming from Northwestern, Saku is a dominant pass rusher who brings plenty of athletic traits to the Aggies. There is plenty of speed he exhibits that many fans are going to learn more about soon. Not only can he get to the quarterback, but he can help create turnovers, which has been a huge point of emphasis going into Year 3 under head coach Mike Elko.

Saku has a high motor, does not give up on plays, and will test offensive lines with his power and heavy contact. He will also benefit from his 6-foot-4 frame, and don’t forget his aggressiveness off the line of scrimmage that will force the pocket to collapse. Expect to be impressed by what he can do.

TK Norman, WR

An under-the-radar weapon who is not being talked about nearly enough is TK Norman. Everyone is paying attention to all of the other expected starting wide receivers that have already made a name for themselves, but this is the time to pay attention to Norman.

This could be the future for the Aggies' wide receivers room once he has the opportunity to work his way further up the depth chart. He has tremendous acceleration, solid footwork, and great awareness to track down the football in a hurry.

All offseason, he has had time to work on his development and grow in small ways to take his game to the next level, and this is the time to prove he has what it takes.

There were a few games last year when he gained valuable time against Samford and LSU, where he logged one carry for 12 yards and three receptions for 39 yards. He has good hand-eye coordination and is an explosive player when he is given the chance. His release is off the charts, and his smooth route running is going to be a sneaky piece to the puzzle that A&M will utilize more of, so watch out for him.

David Olano, K

Part of the game is kicking the football, and A&M might have found the kicker it has been looking for. This was a big topic over the offseason that the coaching staff wanted to address, especially since Randy Bond and Jared Zirkel were no longer with the team, so someone was going to claim the starting position.

With multiple scenarios set to present themselves in practice to show off the strength of his leg, David Olano is set to post multiple points on the scoreboard for the Aggies, and that is of the utmost importance after how last year went, with no certainty the football was going through the uprights.

The Illinois transfer was a 2025 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention who, over his career, went 82-of-83 on PATs and totaled 193 points. He had a career-high five field goals made against Purdue and recorded a career-long 50-yard field goal, so lots of eyes will be on how he executes under pressure and how he's grown since last season.

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