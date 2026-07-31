The Three Players Who Will Define Texas A&M's Season

Everyone in the world will tell you that football is a team sport, but you can always count on a few players with the opportunity to make or break a season.

With Texas A&M's expectations for the 2026 season high, competing near the top of the SEC is a main priority, as well as building on the momentum of the previous season and returning to the college football playoffs.

However, whether the Aggies reach their goals will likely hinge on the performances of three key players, each with different roles and strengths to bring to the roster. Together, they represent the foundation of Texas A&M's success on both sides of the ball.

3. Rueben Owens II, RB

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter as quarterback Marcel Reed (10) and Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Justus Boone (0) look on at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been much chatter about the wide receiver room at Texas A&M, but nothing anchors the deep ball quite like a sturdy ground pursuit. After showing flashes of his playmaking ability with a more hefty role last year, Rueben Owens II has the talent to emerge as one of the SEC's top running backs.

His combination of speed, vision, and explosiveness gives Texas A&M a home-run threat every time he touches the football. A productive and healthy rushing attack will not only control the tempo of games but also create easier opportunities for the QB through play-action and manageable third-down situations.

If Owens returns and consistently produces chunk plays in his brand new starting position, the Aggies' offense becomes much more difficult to defend, in the air and on the turf.

2. Anto Saka, EDGE

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Michael Kilbane (96) celebrates with Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (42) after the Wildcats defeated the Utah Utes 14-7 to win the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Coming from the transfer portal, Anto Saka has already made a name for himself in the Maroon and White and will have the opportunity to become one of the SEC's premier pass rushers this upcoming season. Texas A&M is known for its front seven, and with the addition of Saka, he could fill much-needed roster holes from the NFL Draft.

College football is often decided by which defense can pressure opposing quarterbacks without relying on extra blitzers, and Saka has the skill set to make that happen on every drawn-up play. His quick first step, relentless motor, and ability to disrupt plays in the backfield could change the outcome of major games by forcing hurried throws, sacks, and turnovers.

The box score is one thing, but Saka's impact will be measured by how often opposing offenses have to adjust their protection schemes to account for him. If he can refresh instead of regress in the Aggies' total turnovers this season, he will easily become one of the most important players on the field.

1. Marcel Reed, QB

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks for an open receiver during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who could possibly be more important than the captain himself? As the starting quarterback, Marcel Reed's development as a passer will determine just how explosive the Aggies can be this season. To the contrary, a setback in his development could be disastrous for the program.

His athleticism makes him a constant threat outside the pocket, but taking the next step means consistently making accurate throws, limiting turnovers, and keeping the offense on a tight schedule. Developing into a more balanced dual-threat quarterback who punishes defenses with both his arm and legs is a necessity to see any success against the Aggies' monstrous schedule.

Reed sets the tone for the offense, and if he is slacking, the Aggies will not be able to recreate their 2025 season magic in 2026. Still, college football fans have no reason to believe he won't be a Heisman contender in his junior year.

If all three perform at a high level, Texas A&M will have the offensive firepower and defensive playmaking necessary to compete with the SEC and the nation's best programs. If one or more struggle with inconsistency or injuries, the Aggies could find themselves fighting an uphill climb in college football's toughest conference.

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