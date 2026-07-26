One Texas A&M Statistic That Should Encourage Aggie Fans

Familiar faces will help drive the Texas A&M Aggies to another program-best football season this fall if everything works out for the 12th Man. Roughly 65% of the production from a season ago will be back.

The Aggies are ranked No. 14 in the country in returning talent from the 2025 season to the 2026 campaign. That rank is No. 5 in the SEC. Texas A&M's roster ranks No. 4 out of every team that made the 2025/2026 CFP field in returning talent.

Those stats alone are reasons to love the Aggies' chances ahead of their most important season in program history. When you dig deeper, Texas A&M has to be ecstatic about the specific returning talents making their way back to College Station.

Texas A&M's Offensive Weapons Continue to Grow Together

Texas A&M is bringing back players who thrived together | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the second straight year that the Aggies were ranked in the top 15 in returning talent. From 2024 to 2025, TAMU was ranked No. 7. Sticking together helped the Aggies go 11-1 and finally break into the CFP.

That includes QB1 Marcel Reed, who's entering his third season leading the offense, RB1 Rueben Owens II, who's eclipsed 100 carries in two of the past three years, and Mario Craver, who was the No. 2 WR but the top return man on special teams as well. While the defense will be losing key pieces, with just the No. 9 group in returning talent in the SEC, first-year play-caller Holmon Wiggins will have continuity offensively. That should make for a smooth transition on that side of the ball.

Defensively, it's fair to admit Mike Elko has his work cut out for him, since EDGE Cashius Howell and defensive tackles Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim are NFL-bound. Still, transfers like North Carolina Tar Heels DT CJ Mims and Northwestern Wildcats EDGE Anto Saka should bring enough raw talent to keep the defensive front sturdy in the face of those losses.

Mark Nabou Jr. is Among Texas A&M's Most Important Returning Players

Mark Nabou Jr. returns as Marcel Reed's lifeline | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It can't be ignored that 80% of last year's starting offensive line is gone. That 80% was replaced with production from across the SEC, which gives the Aggies experience. No experience will be more valuable to the group than fifth-year center Mark Nabou Jr., though.

Nabou is masterful in calling out pre-snap alignments, making his chemistry with Reed crucial. Nabou didn't allow Reed to be sacked a single time throughout 401 pass-blocking snaps throughout the 2025 season, good for a 91.4 team pass-blocking grade. While Nabou wasn't elite at first as a run-blocker, he eventually figured it out. Against the LSU Tigers last season, Nabou finished with a 75.8 run-blocking grade during a 49-25 rout in Death Valley, which saw the running game heavily featured late.

With the core components of last year's success back in the fold, Texas A&M has the right kind of returning talent to replicate it. We'll see if Elko's retention efforts lead to another step forward for the Aggies over the coming months.

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