Texas A&M Predicted Starting DT After Albert Regis Picked in NFL Draft

The trenches are where Texas A&M and Mike Elko shine, and it has been reflected in the 2026 NFL draft. Two offensive linemen and three defensive linemen were selected in the top 100, and Albert Regis joins tight end Nate Boerkircher in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Aggies are smashing program records during the 2026 NFL draft, but it was a challenge to replace all the talent this offseason. One area where the Aggies relied on the transfer portal was the interior defensive line.

With Regis and Tyler Onyedim headed to the NFL, who will be the starting defensive tackles for the Aggies in 2026?

Texas A&M Turns to Transfer Portal for Defensive Tackle Talent

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis reacts after making a tackle against the Auburn Tigers in the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | John Reed-Imagn Images

Regis was a player who did not mind getting dirty and physical at the line of scrimmage. At 6’1” and 295 pounds, his game is all about leverage. He is a disciplined run-stopper who improved over time and was the Aggies' answer at nose tackle.

Texas A&M brought in defensive tackle CJ Mims for this role, who spent 2025 with North Carolina. Listed at 6’2” and 300 pounds, Mims is a true nose tackle who spent most of his snaps lined up over the A-gap for the Tar Heels. Last season, he spent 43.0% of his snaps lined up in the A-gap compared to Regis’ 13.9%.

Mims is expected to be the team’s starter, an impressive development for the fifth-year defensive tackle. He began his career at Eastern Carolina, spending three seasons with the Pirates before transferring to UNC. While he has a limited profile as a pass rusher, he should find an immediate role in Elko’s defense.

He will play alongside DJ Hicks, who returns to Texas A&M for Year 4. He started just one game for the Aggies last season but was a big part of the defensive line rotation. The team will need him to step up and be more consistent as a full-time starter.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Albert Regis celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies also added Angelo McCullom, a defensive tackle from Illinois who can also play nose tackle. Like Mims, he spent the majority of his snaps lined up over the A-gap (75.5% in 2025).

Mims is likely better suited for an every-down role, given his strengths against the run. Mims is also more versatile across the line. McCullom, a third-year lineman, is still developing his all-around game and has limited starting experience.

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