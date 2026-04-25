Texas A&M DL Depth Chart After Tyler Onyedim, Albert Regis Get Drafted

The Texas A&M Aggies have a moment to celebrate two of their pieces from last season's success, Tyler Onyedim and Albert Regis, as both defensive linemen had career milestones by being selected in the NFL Draft.

For both players, it's a night they will remember forever. For the Aggies, though, it's a great night to see past playters succeed, but the celebration won't last long as they are still preparing to get their team ready for the 2026 season.

So now, with both significant pieces of the interior of the defense gone, what does the Aggies depth chart look like in those spots as they look to find their way back into the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row?

Who Will Replace the 2 NFL Worthy Defensive Linemen?

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Albert Regis (17) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies have prided themselves on success over the Elko tenure due to their success on the defensive side of the ball, and last season was no different for them either, playing suffocating defense largely in part thanks to their defensive line dominating games. Onyedim and Regis were both part of that, and now with them gone, CJ Mims and DJ Hicks are the next two looking to take the mantle.

Both players are veterans, with Mims being the newest of the duo as he transferred in from the North Carolina Tar Heels, and Hicks is a long-time veteran in the program and is finally looking to show what he can do when given a chance as the starter. Mims is slated at the nose tackle, and it's a slew of transfers also joining in behind him.

Angelo McCullom and Brandon Davis-Swain slot in behind him. McCullom transferred in from Illinois, while Davis-Swain came from the Colorado Buffaloes. Both players have been around college football, with Davis Swain being the hyoungest of the group, but all being more than capable to make an impact on the field.

Hicks is the standard defensive tackle, and behind him and behind him is Landon Rinks, who rotated at defensive tackle last season as well. While not garnering the numbers he would have liked, he finished with three tackles on the year, and will be a great rotational piece behind Hicks. DJ Sanders, a redshirt freshman, looks to be the third option in the room, while he is a young player, he was a highly recruited player out of high school.

While the Aggies have lost two key players in the interior of their defensive line, Elko has the roster still primed with talent, with Hicks and Mims looking to continue their trend of a dominant defensive front.

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