Why Nate Boerkircher’s Departure Won't Hurt Texas A&M as Much as You Think

In September, Nate Boerkircher became a hero for the Texas A&M Aggies after catching the game-winning touchdown against Notre Dame. After a quiet four seasons with Nebraska, he flashed as an in-line tight end for the Aggies and emerged as an NFL draft prospect.

Less than a year later, he was drafted 56th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, a surprising leap from expectations. With Boerkircher on his way to the NFL, the Aggies have a plan in place on the roster to replace his presence on the line.

Texas A&M Has 2 TEs Ready To Step Up After Nate Boerkircher

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey and tight end Nate Boerkircher celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

There are two traits the Aggies will specifically miss after Boerkircher’s departure: his presence on the line of scrimmage and his ability to make plays in traffic. He did not make many receptions (19 in 2025), but they were often big, timely plays, including a trio of touchdowns.

Houston Thomas, who has spent the last four seasons at UTSA, could fill in that role as a pass catcher and more. With the Roadrunners, he recorded 68 receptions for 817 yards and five scores over the last two seasons and was named to the all-conference team in the AAC.

It is a homecoming for Thomas, who graduated from College Station High School. He was an all-district player for the Cougars and helped the school reach a state title game. He stayed in-state as a three-star recruit and made his way back home for his final season of college football.

This pass-catching skill set was not present on the Aggies’ roster last season; often, the tight ends were not asked to do much in the passing game. Four tight ends played more than 100 snaps, and two played over 400, but they only combined for 43 receptions.

Auburn Tigers tight end Micah Riley scores a touchdown against the New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | John Reed-Imagn Images

With Holmon Wigns taking over as the offensive coordinator, things could change. However, multiple–tight end sets are likely to remain a staple. Micah Riley will be in line for a bigger role in 2026 after Boerkircher was drafted and Theo Melin Öhrström transferred to SMU.

A former Auburn Tigers tight end, Riley joined the Aggies last season and was a part of the tight end rotation, though he was largely a backup and did not record any receptions. He has three catches for 43 yards in his career and is a fifth-year senior.

One of Texas A&M’s tight ends will need to step up as a run blocker, though. No player projects to match what Boerkircher provided on the line of scrimmage, and for a system that prioritizes the ground game, it is a necessity. Time will tell whether they find a reliable in-line tight end.

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