Texas A&M Predicted Starting OT After Dametrious Crownover Was Picked In NFL Draft

After a long, but successful, 2025 season that saw the Texas A&M Aggies reach the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, the final event to cap off the year is underway as the NFL Draft continues on.

For Aggies offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover, he got to hear his name called to take his talents to the next level. For head coach Mike Elko, while it may be a bittersweet moment, his focus remains on finding success in 2026.

That includes figuring out who will step into the role left behind by Crownover, and will be an anchor for the teams offensive line as they replace the hole left at the tackle position.

Who Will Replace Crownover?

Alabama offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) celebrates an Alabama touchdown during the game with LSU at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The Aggies knew after their successful 2025 season ended that they would need to revamp their roster, especially along the offensive line, which took one of the biggest hits overall. Elko and his staff knew that, and went into the transfer portal looking to find a player that can fit into the crucial role of anchoring the offensive line.

New transfer Wilkin Formby seems primed to take over that position, and potentially also establish himself as the leader of the unit as well. The Alabama Crimson Tide is as veteran as they come, having spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa, and taking the next step forward this past season.

PFF gave him a pass blocking rating of 82.1, a run blocking grade of 61.8, for an average of 70.9 during his first full season as a starter. Despite allowing 12 quarterback hurries, he gave up just three sacks, including going the final three games of the year without allowing one.

One of the most important things for Formby, though, is his experience in the SEC, which gives him prior knowledge of how great the competition is in the conference. For Elko and his staff, knowing how he would stack up against the competition he would face was just an added plus, as they already believed him to be elite and a true leader who could take over the room when he stepped on campus.

For the Aggies, rebuilding their offensive line can make expectations skeptical, especially with a seasoned quarterback at the helm, but Formby looks prime to be the glue that holds the group together this upcoming fall in a critical year for the program.

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