5 Factors That Will Determine Texas A&M’s Offensive Ceiling

With the college football season right around the corner, Texas A&M football is putting in the work before it officially begins.

Over the offseason, several changes were made, including head coach Mike Elko promoting Holmon Wiggins to offensive coordinator.

Now, he, along with the rest of the coaching staff, will be hoping to get this team headed in the right direction with a ton of reps under their belt. These are a few areas that could determine the ceiling of the offense.

Tight End Chemistry

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrates a first down against the Miami Hurricanes during first quarter of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With a new season came new changes, and one of those changes was the program losing its tight ends coach, Christian Ellsworth, who followed former offensive coordinator Collin Klein to Kansas State.

There is a new coach, Derek Shay, who is now developing the tight ends, and there are no old faces who saw time last season that are on this year’s team. It will likely be Houston Thomas, Micah Riley, and Richie Anderson running the show, so finding ways to see these men more involved will go a long way in the absence of Nate Boerkircher, Theo Melin Ohrstrom, and Amari Niblack.

Rueben Owens

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Another aspect that might determine this Aggies offense's ceiling is what Rueben Owens does when he steps on the field. He carries some of the weight on his shoulders, likely taking over the No. 1 spot in the running back room after losing Le’Veon Moss.

Last season, he got plenty of playing time against non-conference and SEC opponents, so he has gotten his feet wet, but it is about taking that next step and carrying that responsibility with him to produce even more. He recorded 119 carries for 639 yards with five touchdowns and has an awesome opportunity in front of him to double those numbers. With a new offensive line and a new play caller, no one knows what to expect yet, but he is set for a breakout season and could take this offense to the next level.

Less Interceptions

Looking back at last season's offense, one of the things that killed them was turnovers. No offense ever wants to turn the ball over, but at times mistakes happen, and it is a matter of how it can be cleaned up. Quarterback Marcel Reed was one of the most impressive under center last season, but there were a few times when he made reads he probably wished he could have back, resulting in some costly drives.

There were three games in which he had two interceptions, and two of those were the final two games of last season against Texas and Miami. He will nearly have a completely different offensive line going into the 2026-27 campaign, and it could affect how he operates in and out of the pocket. If Reed can find a way to squeeze in those tight window throws to his receivers and take and apply what he learned from last season, this offense might be unstoppable.

Wide Receiver Consistency

Last season, there was a lot of depth in the wide receiver room, and there appears to be a lot this season, but until all hard work put in is shown on the field, it will be difficult to fully know whether this room will replicate the one from last season.

A major loss came after KC Concepcion was drafted, leaving an open spot to fill, which Elko & Co. quickly addressed. That star was Isaiah Horton, the transfer from Alabama, who put up solid numbers during his time in Tuscaloosa.

Don’t forget that Ashton Bethel-Roman and Mario Craver both return after notable seasons working with Reed, so the chemistry is there and will only grow if everyone is on the right page. Bethel-Roman and Craver combined for nine touchdowns and over 1,400 yards, so as long as the play-calling matches the talent of Reed and his receivers, this might be the best wide receiver group in all of college football.

Offensive Line Questions

After a very successful season from the offensive line, several players are no longer with the Aggies, as four moved on to the NFL: Chase Bisontis, Trey Zuhn Ⅲ, Dametrious Crownover and Ar’maj Reed Adams. Who fills those shoes now?

There is one returner who was on that starting team in the College Football Playoff, and it is Mark Nabou Jr. That leaves plenty of open competition for a spot on the first-team offense, but it will have to be earned. That means the offensive line will have to step up quickly, allowing the run and pass game to open up, or else it could be a long season.

As long as there is time for the quarterback, running backs, tight ends, and wide receivers to execute, it will all fall into place, and the offensive will thrive.

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