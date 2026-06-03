How Aston Whiteside Fits Schematically at Texas A&M

After an official recruiting visit on May 28-30, three-star linebacker Aston Whiteside announced his commitment to Texas A&M, over elite programs such as Kentucky, Miami and Texas Tech.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Whiteside joins head coach Mike Elko’s defense from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas, reinforcing the Aggies’ recruiting presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Losing key defensive contributors to the 2026 NFL Draft, including Cashius Howell, Tyler Onyedim, Albert Regis and Will Lee III, A&M has already begun to reload its roster for future dominance in the Southeastern Conference.

Aggies Land Up-and-Coming Linebacker

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) and cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) react after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Maroon and White added Whiteside to their loaded front seven, which features talented transfer portal additions such as defensive end Anto Saka and linebacker Ray Coney.

As a member of A&M’s top-ranked 2027 recruiting class, Whiteside won’t see the field in 2026, but he offers something much more valuable to Elko’s program — long-term talent.

Whiteside recorded a combined 150 tackles over the course of the 2024 and 2025 seasons, securing 13 pass breakups, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions.

Before his junior season, the Lucas, Texas, native transferred to Burleson Centennial High School in Burleson, Texas, where he will compete for the Spartans in 2026.

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Whiteside joins the Aggies’ linebacker room as a lean, athletic playmaker but will need to add mass to compete with power-conference talent in the SEC.

Mike Elko’s Defensive Layout

Feb 7, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Mike Elko sits court-side during the Men’s basketball game against the Florida Gators at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After a historic season that featured A&M’s first 11-0 start since 1992, the Aggies lost a program-high 10 players to the 2026 NFL Draft. But luckily for the 12th Man, Elko’s squad is only getting stronger.

At linebacker, Taurean York served as a captain for A&M’s defense in 2025, protecting the center of the field from both passing and rushing attacks. But following York’s departure, the Aggies turned to the transfer portal for help.

Elko added Ray Coney, who played under head coach Tre Lamb at Tulsa, where he recorded 40 solo tackles, two sacks, two pass deflections and a single forced fumble over the course of a season with the Golden Hurricane.

If the Aggies use the transfer portal, they add experienced players to position groups that need immediate attention. Without York, who was recruited to A&M, Coney moved to College Station to hold down Elko’s front seven.

When Whiteside joins Elko’s roster in 2027, the Lucas, Texas, native will add depth to A&M’s up-and-coming roster, with the potential to establish himself as a leader on the defensive side of the ball.

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