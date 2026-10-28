Texas A&M's Road Losing Streak Is Becoming an Embarrassing Problem for Mike Elko

The Texas A&M Aggies have not had even remotely close to the season that many were expecting. Coming off a historic 2025 season, the future seemed primed for the program to continue building on its success.

However, that hasn't happened this season, and the Aggies are 4-4 on the year. Perhaps even worse for the program, they have lost every road game so far this season.

The road-game losing streak goes as far back as last season, and is unacceptable for the standards of the program, and those same standards that head coach Mike Elko holds the program to.

It's More Than Just Struggling on the Road

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is helped up by teammates during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The three road losses date back to last season, when the Aggies dropped the Lone Star Showdown to the Texas Longhorns, marking the start of the four-game road losing streak they currently find themselves on.

The Aggies are being outscored 120-49 over that stretch, with an average margin of defeat of 17.75 points. The losses aren't even close; they are multi-score affairs, and there's no momentum or chance of morale coming from them.

However, road games have been a problem under Elko, as the program is now 6-6 since he took over in 2024. Last season was the best under his reign, going 3-1, but he is 0-3 this season, and went 2-2 in 2024.

In the grand scheme of things, the Aggies are not the worst road record in the SEC, and in fact, aren't even in the bottom half, ranking 7th in the conference currently. However, not being in the bottom half isn't worthy of a celebration.

The Aggies have too much talent, too many resources, and should be holding themselves to a higher standard than just a .500 record on the road under Elko. Accepting that is an indictment of expectations for the program, which exceed mediocrity.

The program has a chance to correct this and get a massive road win over the South Carolina Gamecocks this upcoming weekend. Just a few weeks ago, they looked like a lame-duck team, but now they have two wins under their belt.

The response in the matchup and the Aggies' ability to win on the road will not only satiate the burning questions about the team's current ability but also answer a bigger question: whether they can win on the road.

Losing this one, and leaving the potential to go 0-5 on the road, in what is already a disappointing season, should start to stir the expectations of what the program is.

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