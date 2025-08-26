Texas A&M Star RB 'Good To Go' Against UTSA Roadrunners
Texas A&M football comes into the 2025 season locked and loaded with a recipe for one of the Southeastern Conference's most dynamic offenses. However, the question mark has been circled around whether or not All-Conference running back Le'Veon Moss would be ready to tote the rock for the Aggies.
It was announced on Monday by A&M head coach Mike Elko that Moss would be suited up and ready to compete in Saturday's season opener. The Walker, Louisiana, native did not have a contact practice the entire offseason, as he continued his recovery on the road to full health.
With that in mind, it is expected that Moss will be the lead back in the Aggies' offensive strategy against the UTSA Roadrunners and will hopefully begin where he left off last season.
Workhorse Warrior
There have been few running backs in the recent past for A&M to go on such a dominant streak of yardage and touchdowns. Before a catastrophic knee injury sidelined the veteran back in the ninth game of the season, Moss looked to be unstoppable, averaging over 80 yards per game as well as running in 10 touchdowns.
Despite missing the final four games of the season, Moss's performance earned him Second Team All-SEC honors as the Aggie rushing attack was the second most effective in the conference. Capable of scoring from anywhere on the field, Moss combines a blend of speed and imposing strength to punish defenders.
In a rainy road contest against the Florida Gators, Moss would not be denied in pounding the rock. In the face of heavy rain, he was paramount in moving the ball forward for the Aggies, the likes of which ended with multiple 90-plus yard scoring drives as he notched 110 yards on the ground.
When taking on then-No.9 Missouri a season ago, Moss made a statement that summed up his efforts as the Aggies' team Offensive MVP with a run that rallied the rousing yells of thousands. Beginning on the 25-yard line, A&M's first play of the second half was a commanding, break-through run, where Moss levied himself over and past defenders while sprinting into the end zone on one play.
With the veteran rusher being back to his full strength, it is likely to see him slam the ground hard against his Conference-USA foes. A heavy workload will be expected of Moss as he will benefit from one of the best returning offensive lines in the country.
As the season opener draws ever closer, Moss will lead the running back room on its revengeful warpath, ready to redeem itself in last season's blunders on the road against SEC opponents.