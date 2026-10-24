Texas A&M Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Alabama
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Texas A&M finally managed to find the end zone on the road Saturday afternoon, but it wasn't enough to escape Tuscaloosa with a victory.
The Aggies held a 20-17 lead entering the fourth quarter before No. 13 Alabama scored 14 unanswered points to secure a 31-20 victory. Despite some encouraging developments offensively, Mike Elko's team couldn't deliver the statement win it desperately needed.
Here's how each position group graded out.
Quarterback
Marcel Reed's afternoon began miserably with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. But he eventually settled into the game, completing 14 of 21 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground. The turnovers were costly, but Reed looked markedly better than he has in recent weeks.
Grade: B-
Running Backs
KJ Edwards was productive with 43 yards on eight carries, but Jamarion Morrow managed just 22 yards on 10 attempts. There were encouraging moments, although the Aggies never established the consistent rushing attack they desperately needed.
Grade: C+
Wide Receivers
Mario Craver's return provided a welcome boost, as he finished with six receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Horton added 34 yards, while Aaron Gregory contributed a 31-yard reception. The production wasn't spectacular, but the receivers gave Reed considerably more to work with.
Grade: B
Offensive Line
Texas A&M managed just 116 rushing yards on 39 attempts, averaging three yards per carry. Reed also faced significant pressure, particularly during a difficult fourth quarter when Alabama's pass rush helped extinguish any hopes of a comeback.
Grade: C-
Defensive Line
The Aggies limited Alabama to 65 rushing yards and recorded two sacks. Landon Rink registered a sack and a tackle for loss, while Marco Jones contributed half a sack. The defensive front did enough to give Texas A&M a legitimate opportunity.
Grade: B+
Linebackers
Daymion Sanford led the Aggies with eight tackles, while Noah Mikhail added five. Alabama struggled to establish anything on the ground, and the linebackers deserve considerable credit for keeping the Crimson Tide uncomfortable.
Grade: B+
Secondary
The numbers aren't particularly flattering. Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, while Rico Scott torched the Aggies for 156 receiving yards. Dezz Ricks recorded an interception, but the secondary ultimately couldn't prevent Alabama from taking control.
Grade: D
Special Teams
David Olano continued his excellent season, converting field goals from 32 and 25 yards while making both extra-point attempts. Tyler White averaged 47.2 yards per punt, making special teams one of the few areas without much reason for complaint.
Grade: A
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Seth Dowdle graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism and joined On SI in 2025. In addition to writing for Texas A&M On SI, he writes for MLB On SI and is also the editor-in-chief at The Football Corner.Follow sethdowdle