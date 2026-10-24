Texas A&M Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Alabama

Texas A&M finally managed to find the end zone on the road Saturday afternoon, but it wasn't enough to escape Tuscaloosa with a victory.

The Aggies held a 20-17 lead entering the fourth quarter before No. 13 Alabama scored 14 unanswered points to secure a 31-20 victory. Despite some encouraging developments offensively, Mike Elko's team couldn't deliver the statement win it desperately needed.

Here's how each position group graded out.

Quarterback

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) rolls out and runs for a touchdown against Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marcel Reed's afternoon began miserably with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. But he eventually settled into the game, completing 14 of 21 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground. The turnovers were costly, but Reed looked markedly better than he has in recent weeks.

Grade: B-

Running Backs

KJ Edwards was productive with 43 yards on eight carries, but Jamarion Morrow managed just 22 yards on 10 attempts. There were encouraging moments, although the Aggies never established the consistent rushing attack they desperately needed.

Grade: C+

Wide Receivers

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) celebrates after a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mario Craver's return provided a welcome boost, as he finished with six receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Horton added 34 yards, while Aaron Gregory contributed a 31-yard reception. The production wasn't spectacular, but the receivers gave Reed considerably more to work with.

Grade: B

Offensive Line

Texas A&M managed just 116 rushing yards on 39 attempts, averaging three yards per carry. Reed also faced significant pressure, particularly during a difficult fourth quarter when Alabama's pass rush helped extinguish any hopes of a comeback.

Grade: C-

Defensive Line

The Aggies limited Alabama to 65 rushing yards and recorded two sacks. Landon Rink registered a sack and a tackle for loss, while Marco Jones contributed half a sack. The defensive front did enough to give Texas A&M a legitimate opportunity.

Grade: B+

Linebackers

Daymion Sanford led the Aggies with eight tackles, while Noah Mikhail added five. Alabama struggled to establish anything on the ground, and the linebackers deserve considerable credit for keeping the Crimson Tide uncomfortable.

Grade: B+

Secondary

The numbers aren't particularly flattering. Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, while Rico Scott torched the Aggies for 156 receiving yards. Dezz Ricks recorded an interception, but the secondary ultimately couldn't prevent Alabama from taking control.

Grade: D

Special Teams

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies place kicker David Olano (24) makes an extra point against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Olano continued his excellent season, converting field goals from 32 and 25 yards while making both extra-point attempts. Tyler White averaged 47.2 yards per punt, making special teams one of the few areas without much reason for complaint.

Grade: A

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