Texas A&M's Offensive Depth Chart Deserves a Serious Evaluation

One of the biggest selling points surrounding Texas A&M’s offense entering 2026 was supposed to be its depth.

Offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins talked during fall camp about having a deep receiver room capable of contributing in the SEC, and that same idea extended elsewhere across the offense. It made sense considering what Texas A&M experienced last season, when injuries forced players further down the depth chart into meaningful roles and those players helped keep the season moving.

Six games into 2026, however, some of that depth still feels considerably more theoretical than tangible.

There are exceptions. Freshman running back KJ Edwards has been a steady answer in the backfield, as has Carsyn Baker. Jamarion Morrow has also received work when available, answering at least some of the questions about the running back room’s ability to provide the Texas A&M offense with steady depth.

The receiver room is where the question becomes more interesting.

Which Texas A&M Backups Have Actually Developed?

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Aaron Gregory (3) and wide receiver Tk Norman (18) celebrate during the first quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Horton and Mario Craver have understandably commanded the largest roles, but the production behind them has been scattered. TK Norman has six receptions for 93 yards, while Aaron Gregory has four catches for 41 yards. Kelshaun Johnson has four receptions of his own, and freshman Jayden Warren has caught two passes.

Mike Elko said this week that some younger players have started earning additional opportunities, mentioning Gregory and Warren among the freshmen who have worked their way into the rotation.

That does not mean Texas A&M should simply start playing younger players because the season has become disappointing. Elko has pushed back against that idea, and he is right. Playing someone solely because he is younger does not automatically make the offense better.

There is still a difference between forcing youth onto the field and finding out whether players who have performed well in practice can help an offense that has struggled to find answers. Pushing those pieces in too early could make everything a whole lot worse.

The quarterback position is harder to judge. Brady Hart has appeared in three games but has attempted fewer than 10 passes. That is not an argument to bench Marcel Reed, because changing quarterbacks wouldn’t suddenly fix every issue around him. It does mean Texas A&M still knows very little about what its depth looks like at the position in meaningful situations.

The Aggies entered the season believing offensive depth could be one of their biggest strengths. Halfway through the schedule, the running backs have provided some evidence that belief was justified.

The rest of the offense still has something to prove.