Texas A&M Rises One Spot In Latest AP Poll
Texas A&M didn’t even have to play in Week 4 to impress voters who analyzed each college football team that played this past week.
The Aggies, who were No. 10 in last week’s poll, moved up one spot after starting the season as the No. 19 team in the country.
Whether A&M remains in this position after a heavy slate of ranked versus ranked games this weekend goes unanswered, but Mike Elko & Co. have one thing in mind.
Just win.
SEC Teams
Ten teams in the SEC were ranked heading into Week 5 of the college football season. What is most surprising about the most recent poll is that there are no SEC teams ranked in the top three.
The LSU Tigers from Baton Rouge, Louisiana sit currently as the best SEC team in the nation at No. 4 overall. Right behind LSU is the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 5, who were one of the favorites to win the SEC this season.
Following a massive win against Auburn, the Oklahoma Sooners were placed No. 7 in the nation with quarterback John Mateer impressing numerous college football fans across the country.
A&M joined the mix as the No. 9 team in the country, led by QB Marcel Reed, who has had tremendous wide receivers to distribute the ball in the air to. A&M’s rivals, the Texas Longhorns, fell two spots to No. 10 with QB Arch Manning leading that program.
If the college football playoffs began today, the top 12 teams would make the playoffs, which puts No. 13 Ole Miss out of the playoff picture. However, there is a lot of football still to be played, and that could change at any moment.
The Tennessee Volunteers remained at No. 15, while Alabama was placed at No. 17 overall. One of the most interesting stories in all of college football this season has been the No. 18 Vanderbilt Commodores, who have finally reached the playoff conversation after several quiet seasons.
Down in Columbia, Missouri, the Missouri Tigers are celebrating moving up three spots to No. 20 after defeating South Carolina.
Ranked Teams Texas A&M Plays
Down in College Station, Texas, there is a ton of anticipation surrounding the ranked games that the Aggies have opportunities to play on the schedule.
Upcoming is potentially A&M’s most challenging test of the season down in Death Valley, where A&M hasn’t won since joining the SEC. QB Garrett Nussmeier wants revenge after losing in Aggieland after Reed replaced former QB Conner Weigman.
After that road trip, the Aggies fly to take on the Missouri Tigers, who were embarrassed by the Aggies a season ago.
Ending the season is the trip back to Austin, Texas, where the Longhorns play the Aggies for the first time since both programs were members of the Big 12 conference.