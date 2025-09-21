Texas A&M Opens As Favorites In Week 5 vs. Auburn Tigers
After Texas A&M's 41-40 win over Notre Dame, it headed into a bye week as the Aggies started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2021. After the massive win, Texas A&M opens up as a 7.5-point favorite over Auburn, Good Bull Hunting reported.
The Aggies enter the matchup with a 3-0 record as they host the Tigers who sit at a 3-1 record, after dropping their first Southeastern Conference game to Oklahoma. The two programs have a lot to prove this weekend.
What Does Texas A&M Need To Prove?
The Aggies have a lot to prove against the Tigers as they lost in four overtimes last season, a game that has stuck with the team and fans around the country. For Auburn, that game was the highlight of its season, as for Texas A&M, it continued a downhill spiral as the Aggies lost four of their last five games in 2024.
Texas A&M opens up SEC play by hosting Auburn, who broke the Aggies' hearts last season with an incredible 43-41 four-overtime win. Heading into this matchup, the Aggies open up as a 7.5-point favorite as they host the Tigers at Kyle Field.
The two programs have an overall 7-7 record against one another, as the Tigers were able to tie that last season in a game where the Aggies opened as 2.5-point favorites as they headed to Alabama with just one conference loss.
As Texas A&M is currently 3-0, an opening conference win over Auburn, which has looked very good this season, would mean a lot for the Aggies.
What Does Auburn Need To Prove?
Walking into an atmosphere like Kyle Field as a 7.5-point underdog is a challenge that most teams are willing to take. In Auburn's favor, they have beaten Texas A&M four out of six times in College Station, yet the most recent win came in 2019.
The Tigers just played their first conference game against Oklahoma last weekend, where the Sooners came out on top 24-17, as Auburn picked up its first loss of the season. With the Tigers heading into College Station on a loss, a victory over No. 10 means a lot for Hugh Freeze and the Tigers.
With a 2:30 p.m. kickoff in College Station, both teams certainly have a lot to prove if they want to continue to be in a conversation for the College Football Playoff.
