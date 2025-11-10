All Aggies

Texas A&M's Rueben Owens II Continues To Ignite The Run Game

During the Aggies' win over Mizzou, Rueben Owens II was a vital part of the offense as he cashed in two touchdowns.

Olivia Sims

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

After the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies headed into No. 22 Mizzou and defeated them 38-17, there were many impressive aspects from the Aggies, including Rueben Owens II, who had two vital touchdowns for Texas A&M.

Owens was able to lead the rushing offense with 102 yards and two touchdowns, one of which came from the Aggies' longest rushing play of the season, a 57-yard touchdown run. On 13 carries, he was able to average 7.8 yards per rush in the Aggies' dominant win.

Both of Owens' touchdowns came in the second half, where the Aggies were able to break open the game and eventually take the victory.

Where Did Owens' Success Come From?

Texas A&M Rueben Owens I
Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The first half was a bit rocky for the rushing game as the Aggies were held to just 23 rushing yards, with 14 of them coming from Owens. After halftime, it seemed as if the field opened up as Owens was able to fully ignite the rush attack.

"Coach told us at halftime, he said it's going to come, just be patient," Owens said postgame. "And then for the second half, that's what happened, it came, we were being patient for it."

The first time Owens was able to get to the end zone came early in the fourth quarter, where he busted open for a 57-yard touchdown run, which is the Aggies' longest rushing play of the season so far.

With the win, the Aggies have won their last three road games against conference opponnents in Arkansas, LSU, and Mizzou. With wins over Notre Dame, LSU, and Mizzou, the Aggies have now won three ranked road games.

"It takes brotherhood, chemistry and preparation," Owens said about winning three straight road games. "Coach Elko prepares us real good throughout the week to get ready for these games and he tell us, he's straight forward he tells us it's gonna be a hard game, they're gonna fight, but we're going to fight harder and that's just what we've been doing."

The Aggies are finally heading back to Kyle Field to take on South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 15, to take it one step closer to the end of the regular season. After being ranked No. 3 in the newest AP Poll, if the Aggies can continue their winning ways, they will continue to look like a dangerous team to face in the postseason.

feed

Published
Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

Home/Football