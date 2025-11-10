Texas A&M's Rueben Owens II Continues To Ignite The Run Game
After the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies headed into No. 22 Mizzou and defeated them 38-17, there were many impressive aspects from the Aggies, including Rueben Owens II, who had two vital touchdowns for Texas A&M.
Owens was able to lead the rushing offense with 102 yards and two touchdowns, one of which came from the Aggies' longest rushing play of the season, a 57-yard touchdown run. On 13 carries, he was able to average 7.8 yards per rush in the Aggies' dominant win.
Both of Owens' touchdowns came in the second half, where the Aggies were able to break open the game and eventually take the victory.
Where Did Owens' Success Come From?
The first half was a bit rocky for the rushing game as the Aggies were held to just 23 rushing yards, with 14 of them coming from Owens. After halftime, it seemed as if the field opened up as Owens was able to fully ignite the rush attack.
"Coach told us at halftime, he said it's going to come, just be patient," Owens said postgame. "And then for the second half, that's what happened, it came, we were being patient for it."
The first time Owens was able to get to the end zone came early in the fourth quarter, where he busted open for a 57-yard touchdown run, which is the Aggies' longest rushing play of the season so far.
With the win, the Aggies have won their last three road games against conference opponnents in Arkansas, LSU, and Mizzou. With wins over Notre Dame, LSU, and Mizzou, the Aggies have now won three ranked road games.
"It takes brotherhood, chemistry and preparation," Owens said about winning three straight road games. "Coach Elko prepares us real good throughout the week to get ready for these games and he tell us, he's straight forward he tells us it's gonna be a hard game, they're gonna fight, but we're going to fight harder and that's just what we've been doing."
The Aggies are finally heading back to Kyle Field to take on South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 15, to take it one step closer to the end of the regular season. After being ranked No. 3 in the newest AP Poll, if the Aggies can continue their winning ways, they will continue to look like a dangerous team to face in the postseason.