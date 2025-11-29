Texas A&M Run Defense Crumbles Yet Again In Loss To Texas Longhorns
What started as a game of hope and courage for the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies in Austin quickly went south beginning in the second half of what ended up being a 27-17 loss to the Texas Longhorns in Austin Friday night.
The Aggies came out strong, albeit after trading a few punts with their rivals the first two drives by each side, taking a 10-3 lead into halftime thanks to a Jared Zirkel field goal and a rushing score by KC Concepcion.
However, the second half quickly saw A&M's momentum collapse due to one familiar Longhorns face that also gave the Aggies trouble last year, running back Quintrevion Wisner.
Wisner, Manning Help Spoil Texas A&M's Perfect Run
After torching the Aggies for 186 yards last year in the rivalry's renewal at Kyle Field, Wisner decided to have a career night in the Lone Star Showdown yet again, taking 19 carries for 155 yards.
Early in the first quarter of the game saw the Aggies keep Wisner under wraps pretty well, but as the game went on, it was inevitable that Wisner would break out, and after opening the second half with 16- and 17-yard runs, that became a reality, using his speed and strength to set up the scoring drives that gave Texas the eventual victory.
Quarterback Arch Manning also contributed heavily to the Longhorns' rushing yards total, keeping it seven times for 53 yards and a touchdown, a 35-yard scamper that all but sealed the deal for Texas in the fourth quarter.
Manning completed 14 of 29 attempted passes on the night, including nine of 12 in the second half.
Linebacker Taurean York made no excuses about his defense's performance, saying that their mistakes simply couldn't be made against a team like Texas.
"I mean, we just busted way too many things, you can't bust it," York said after the game. "Plays like that, against an upper-echelon team like Texas, you can't close off, it's gotta be down-to-down football."
York, ever the leader, also spoke on shedding this loss to the side and focusing on what awaited them, the College Football Playoff.
"You want to win that trophy, you want to have that in-state rivalry, the bragging rights, but it wasn't our time," York said. "So, we'll keep pushing forward and get ready for the playoffs."
A spot in the SEC Championship no longer an option, the Aggies will now wait to see who they will host at Kyle Field in the first round of the CFP.