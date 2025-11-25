3 Texas Longhorns Players for Texas A&M to Watch
While the Texas A&M football has remained perfect on the season thus far, its cross-state rival Texas Longhorns have orchestrated a mid-season revival as they search for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
It’ll be a daring task even with a home field advantage for the Longhorns, as quarterback Marcel Reed and defensive end Cashius Howell have led their respective units on an undefeated rampage.
Taking that into account, Texas will need to bring its A-game in order to beat A&M’s firepower, so let’s take a look at who among the Longhorns gave the chance to get the job done.
Colin Simmons, Outside Linebacker
Few in the Southeastern Conference have replicated Howell’s superior pass rushing ability, but outside linebacker Colin Simmons is an exception to that.
Simmons is second in the league in sacks and commands a defensive unit that ranks in the top-5 of the same category nationally. His blend of size and speed has made him the focal point of the Longhorns defense, and quarterback Marcel Reed will be wise as to not find himself in his clutches.
The A&M offensive line poses a significant challenge to Simmons and the rest of the Texas pass rush, but look for him to start the spark.
Ryan Wingo, Wide Receiver
Where the Aggies have wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver as co-WR1, the Longhorns have wide receiver Ryan Wingo making plays all across the field. Most recently against top-5 competition, Wingo hauled in Texas's lone touchdown on the road at Georgia.
Leading his squad with 736 yards and six touchdowns, Wingo is the weapon of choice for quarterback Arch Manning as he has settled into the starting role for the Longhorns, with his intangibles making him a safety blanket through this season.
Wingo is heavy, fast and ultra-talented, but will have his work cut out for him if cornerbacks Will Lee III and Dezz Ricks are playing lights-out. Keep an eye out for him, as he can score in an instant.
Arch Manning, Quarterback
Manning has come a long way since his first start on the road at Ohio State. Unrealistic expectations had critics quickly counting out the once-Heisman favorite, but things have been looking up for him.
Manning has engineered overtime victories over Kentucky and Mississippi State on the road, and has shown flashes of greatness with 23 passing touchdowns. However, the redshirt sophomore has struggled against superior pass rushers, as evidenced by struggles against Florida and Georgia, when the defensive line has pierced through his protection.
It will be another tall task for the Longhorns, but if they can keep Manning from the ground, then perhaps there’s a chance they can find themselves swinging until the end.