All Aggies

3 Texas Longhorns Players for Texas A&M to Watch

With monster stakes on the line for both squads, the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns prepare to flash their playmakers in every which way.

Noah Ruiz

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) rushes Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) rushes Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the Texas A&M football has remained perfect on the season thus far, its cross-state rival Texas Longhorns have orchestrated a mid-season revival as they search for a spot in the College Football Playoff. 

It’ll be a daring task even with a home field advantage for the Longhorns, as quarterback Marcel Reed and defensive end Cashius Howell have led their respective units on an undefeated rampage. 

Taking that into account, Texas will need to bring its A-game in order to beat A&M’s firepower, so let’s take a look at who among the Longhorns gave the chance to get the job done. 

Colin Simmons, Outside Linebacker 

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) tackles Georgia Bulldogs quarterback
Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) tackles Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Few in the Southeastern Conference have replicated Howell’s superior pass rushing ability, but outside linebacker Colin Simmons is an exception to that. 

Simmons is second in the league in sacks and commands a defensive unit that ranks in the top-5 of the same category nationally. His blend of size and speed has made him the focal point of the Longhorns defense, and quarterback Marcel Reed will be wise as to not find himself in his clutches. 

The A&M offensive line poses a significant challenge to Simmons and the rest of the Texas pass rush, but look for him to start the spark. 

Ryan Wingo, Wide Receiver 

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) attempts to make a catch
Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) attempts to make a catch in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Where the Aggies have wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver as co-WR1, the Longhorns have wide receiver Ryan Wingo making plays all across the field. Most recently against top-5 competition, Wingo hauled in Texas's lone touchdown on the road at Georgia.

Leading his squad with 736 yards and six touchdowns, Wingo is the weapon of choice for quarterback Arch Manning as he has settled into the starting role for the Longhorns, with his intangibles making him a safety blanket through this season.

Wingo is heavy, fast and ultra-talented, but will have his work cut out for him if cornerbacks Will Lee III and Dezz Ricks are playing lights-out. Keep an eye out for him, as he can score in an instant. 

Arch Manning, Quarterback

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up pregame.
Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Manning has come a long way since his first start on the road at Ohio State. Unrealistic expectations had critics quickly counting out the once-Heisman favorite, but things have been looking up for him. 

Manning has engineered overtime victories over Kentucky and Mississippi State on the road, and has shown flashes of greatness with 23 passing touchdowns. However, the redshirt sophomore has struggled against superior pass rushers, as evidenced by struggles against Florida and Georgia, when the defensive line has pierced through his protection.

It will be another tall task for the Longhorns, but if they can keep Manning from the ground, then perhaps there’s a chance they can find themselves swinging until the end. 

manual

Published
Noah Ruiz
NOAH RUIZ

Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas. He is a senior sport management major with minors in business and Spanish at Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer.

Home/Football