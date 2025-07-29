Texas A&M in Running for Top 2027 Recruit
The Texas A&M Aggies are used to courting the nation's No. 1 recruit, even with Mike Elko recently replacing top-tier recruiter Jimbo Fisher. When the top recruit is in their own backyard, though, that's when they really need to pounce.
That's the case in the 2027 class, as offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, the current No. 1 recruit in On3's rankings, calls Houston home. The Kingwood High School star already boasts good size for his age at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, and his technique is quite impressive as well.
As he continues to narrow down his options, the Aggies are still very much in the mix.
Kennedy Brown Names Texas Longhorns Among Top Suitors
While speaking with On3's Sam Spiegelman, Brown named Texas A&M as one of his top suitors alongside Oregon, Texas, Penn State, SMU, Georgia and Clemson.
Throughout the interview, Brown repeatedly noted how important getting to the NFL is for him. He already boasts exceptional talent, so it's just a matter of finding the right program to develop him.
"Gifted offensive tackle prospect whose verified height belies elite frame length," 247 Sports' Gabe Brooks wrote in his scouting report. "Broad-shouldered build couples with enormous reach. Displays impressive movement ability in general, whether traveling in the run game or playing laterally in pass protection. Owns encouraging shot put numbers at this early stage. Impressive combine testing data in short-area athleticism reflect promising functional mobility in pads.
"Somewhat high-cut, but a capable bender who works for leverage. Plays with some segmentation at times but displays encouraging locomotion in general. Owns excellent tools in the form of huge tackle-specific features. Could easily see long-term development into a high-level left tackle or an elite right tackle."
On3 currently gives the Aggies a 10.7 percent chance to land Brown, putting them at a distant second place behind Texas at 23.3 percent. Alabama has a 9.2 percent chance while USC, Oregon, Clemson and Nebraska each have a 7.6 percent chance.
If the Aggies are able to close the deal, then they could have the anchor of their offensive line for his entire career.