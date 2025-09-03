Texas A&M Safety Makes Selfless Impact With NIL Earnings
In a conversation with Andrew Monaco, the voice of the Aggies, junior safety Marcus Ratcliffe got to discuss his NIL earnings, and where exactly they go. Ratcliffe, entering his second season with Texas A&M, is certainly making an impact on and off the field.
"We were talking and I was like, I want to do something," Ratcliffe said in a conversation with his agent. "You know the age of an NIL, I have money now, I'm capable of spending it, and I want to spend it on something good."
When Ratcliffe was trying to decide exactly what to do with his NIL earnings, whether it be investing it, donating it to a charity, etc., he came up with a very selfless idea called Mission 312.
"My father and my grandfather, a bunch of my family have served in the military, so that's something really personal to me," Ratcliffe said. "...So we partnered with Walk Among Heroes, and for every turnover last year, I donated $312 to send World War II veterans back to Normandy on a trip, which happened this past summer."
Selfless Service As An Aggie
At Texas A&M, the school embodies six core values: Excellence, Integrity, Leadership, Loyalty, Respect, and Selfless Service. With Ratcliffe's selfless act of putting his NIL earnings to good use, such as sending WWII veterans to Normandy, he spoke about how that made him feel as an Aggie.
"Oh, 100 percent, 100 percent," Ratcliffe replied to how he fits into the University. "Just the support from Texas A&M, and I think the culture as a University itself, like it's a very, as you just said, selfless, giving, give back to others, and so I know the people here supported that."
Being at a University such as Texas A&M and using his NIL earnings in a unique way, really means a lot to Ratcliffe, especially since he is surrounded by Texas A&M's corps of cadets as well as many other signs of military life on campus every day.
"My dad was like, 'wow, this has to be God's work' because it just all the way lined up," Ratcliffe said. "Like you just said, the military history that A&M has, it's just crazy how it all worked out like that."
Ratcliffe will continue his selfless work for every turnover Texas A&M forces this season, continuing to donate $312, yet he mentions he may want to add a few more aspects to it this season.