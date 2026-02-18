Texas A&M Secures Visit From Five-Star Offensive Tackle Kennedy Brown

The Texas A&M Aggies put together the No. 10 recruiting class for 2026, and are looking to surpass that mark with their 2027 class.

Something that, thanks to the program's recent success under head coach Mike Elko, shouldn't be too far-fetched. Through his first two years on the job, Elko has led the Aggies to a 19-7 record, with the 2025 season seeing the Aggies make their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.

Although it is still early at this time, the Aggies hold the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in 2027, and received a huge update on Wednesday that could help the class push for that No. 1 spot in the country.

As shared to X, five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown out of Houston, Texas announced that he will be taking an official visit to College Station.

As indicated in the post, Brown will be on campus from June 5-7, but the Aggies aren't the only program who will have a chance to host him.

As confirmed by Swap247's Tyler Harden, Brown is expected to take visits to Florida, Oregon and Nebraska sometime this spring. In an interview with Gigem247, Brown told Joseph Hastings that the Aggies have frequently been checking in on him throughout the process, and that the relationship feels authentic.

"They've most definitely shown that I'm a priority," Brown told Hastings. "Relationship-wise, it's not like an everyday call, how are you doing, yada yada. It's more like every couple of days, them checking on me, checking on how I'm doing, how my family is doing, all of that. I love it. It's like a real relationship; not robotic or fake."

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior, | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Brown is one of the most sought-after players in the entire class of 2027, as he has racked up nearly 50 offers from programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon.

He took an unofficial visit to College Station in January, and seemed to enjoy it based on his interview with Hastings.

"It was great," Brown told 247Sports. "Was there a couple of months prior. It was nice getting to see the dorms. I actually got to see the training facility as well. Shoot, it's nice. It's top-tier. I enjoyed it."

According to 247Sports' composite recruiting rankings, Brown ranks as the No. 4 player in the country, No. 2 offensive tackle and as the No. 2 player in the state of Texas.

Getting him in for an official is a big step in the right direction, but it's clear that the Aggies will have to work hard for his commitment.