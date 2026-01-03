Texas A&M Set to Host G5 Standout Linebacker on an Official Visit

The transfer portal has already engulfed any and all headlines surrounding college football, with the portal officially opening on Jan. 2, with many of the country's top available prospects now filing in droves to set up official visits with top programs.

And the Texas A&M Aggies are keen on not missing out on the party, already setting up official visits with some of the players they deem their priority targets, with the obvious headliner being former Auburn Tiger, star wide receiver Cam Coleman, who's the top priority for many teams right now.

Elsewhere, the Aggies have already set the groundwork for other targets in the transfer portal, recently setting up a visit with one player on the defensive side of the football.

Tulsa Linebacker Visits Texas A&M

Per GigEm247's Joseph Hastings, Tulsa transfer, junior linebacker Ray Coney is officially visiting the Aggies, with the visit taking place starting today, Jan. 3, into Sunday on Jan. 4. The linebacker is also visiting several other power 4 programs, with visit schedules with the Florida State Seminoles, Purdue Boilermakers, and Virginia Cavaliers.

The junior is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 24 player at his position available in the transfer portal by 247Sports.

The linebacker had an exceptional season with Tulsa, recording 129 tackles (40 solo), the ninth most in the country, and averaged over 10 tackles per game for the 2025 season, while also tallying up 7.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Coney had multiple big games, with the linebacker recording double-digit tackles in a game on eight different occasions, with a season high of 14 tackles in a single game, which he did twice against Abilene Christian and Navy.

For his big season, Coney received multiple honors with a first-team All-AAC selection and a G5 second-team All-American honor.

This is not the first time Coney is looking for a new home by way of the transfer portal, as he transferred to Tulsa ahead of the 2025 season, transferring in from the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, where he spent his first two seasons of college football.

With East Tennessee State, Coney saw the field right away, playing in all 11 games of his freshman season and following that by playing and starting in all 12 games of his sophomore year in 2024. Year two was a breakout season for the linebacker as the team leader in tackles with 97 tackles and 12 tackles for loss, while also adding five sacks, six pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, and a quarterback hurry

Coney's visit to College Station should be of interest, with the linebacker being a productive player at his previous two programs, and he would be a key addition to the Aggies linebacker room.