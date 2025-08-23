Texas A&M Sets Student Ticket Record for Season Opener
Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M Aggies, has long had a reputation as one of the loudest venues in college football, with 100,000+ fans showing out each and every week.
Part of what makes Kyle Field so special is the massive student section, which takes up 26,000 seats, roughly a quarter of the stadium. Texas A&M has one of the largest student bodies in the country, if not the largest, so it's easy for the university to fill up the stadium for each game.
When the Aggies kick off the 2025 season next week, they'll have no shortage of students loudly voicing their support.
Texas A&M Draws Record Number of Student Tickets for UTSA Game
On Friday, Texas A&M Athletics, also known as The 12th Man after what Aggies football fans call themselves, announced that it has pulled a school-record 40,000 student tickets for the season opener against UTSA on Aug. 30.
This was the schools first fully online ticket pull, and with the sheer number of tickets they pulled, it certainly will not be the last.
The 12th Man also announced that all student guest tickets are sold out. There are still some SRO tickets remaining (at least there were at the time of the announcement on Friday, but they're running out fast.
Even though the Aggies are 22.5-point favorites for this game against a Group of Five team that went 7-6 last season, the environment at Kyle Field should be rocking. It will definitely be an experience, especially for those experiencing their first game at the venue.
"I've heard good things, like even the freshmen that came on visits used to tell me, like, 'bro, are you ready for this? Like, Kyle Field is crazy," said defensive lineman David Onyedim, who transferred to A&M from Iowa State this offseason. "I'm ready, for sure. I be at home chilling, so I'm going to go on YouTube, look up the best games, and see how the environment is, so I'm excited."
The highest-attended game at Kyle Field took place on Oct. 11, 2014, when 110,633 fans showed up to support No. 14 A&M against No. 3 Ole Miss. That game ended in a 35-20 Aggies loss, unfortunately.
While the highest-attended game took place over a decade ago now, three of the top six largest crowds at Kyle Field occured just last season. The Lone Star Showdown against Texas ranked third all-time with an attendance 109,028, the game against LSU ranked fourth with an attendance of 108,852, and the season opener against Notre Dame ranked sixth with an attendance of 107,315.
The UTSA game probably won't crack the top 10 due to the opponent, but there's certainly a ton of enthusiasm around the proram heading into this season.