Texas A&M Transfers Can't Wait to Experience Kyle Field
There's a whole host of opinions out there about the Texas A&M Aggies football program, many of them unfavorable. Regardless of what one thinks about the program, though, no one can deny the passion Aggies fans show week in and week out.
Kyle Field has more than earned its place as one of college football's premier venues, with over 100,000 fans roaring for every home game. It's no surprise that Aggies fans have not only earned the 12th Man moniker, but become the fan base that most college football fans associate with it.
If Kyle Field is a great experience for fans, then it's a spiritual one for Aggies players. In fact, two of the newest Aggies are just itching to get to experience it for themselves.
Two New Texas A&M Aggies Ready for 12th Man
During Tuesday's media availability, defensive linemen Tyler Onyedim and tight end Nate Boerkircher - who transferred to Texas A&M this offseason from Iowa State and Nebraska, respectively - both shared how excited they are for their first home game at Kyle Field. Both have heard about how rocking the venue can get, but they know hearsay doesn't compare to the real thing.
"I've heard good things, like even the freshmen that came on visits used to tell me, like, 'bro, are you ready for this? Like, Kyle Field is crazy," Onyedim said. "I'm ready, for sure. I be at home chilling, so I'm going to go on YouTube, look up the best games, and see how the environment is, so I'm excited."
Boerkircher played for another team with one of the most passionate fan bases in the country in Nebraska, but even he knows how special A&M's home environment is.
"I've heard it's ridiculous," Boerkircher said. "I've heard the fanbase is wild, I'm very excited. It doesn't matter what game it is, they're going to show out. I'm pretty pumped about that."
The Aggies were an impressive 5-2 at home in 2024, but unfortunately, they bookended the season with losses in arguably their two most important games. They lost 23-13 to Notre Dame in the season opener, then lost 17-7 to Texas on rivalry weekend to miss out on an SEC Championship Game berth.
Onyemidin, Boerkircher and other new Aggies will get their first true taste of Kyle Field in the season opener against UTSA on Aug. 30, then their first SEC game at the venue against Auburn on Sept. 27.