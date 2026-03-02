Texas A&M Star KC Concepcion Sends Classy Response After Shameful Online Criticism

One of the most intriguing wide receivers in this year's NFL Draft is none other than KC Concepcion. The Texas A&M wide receiver shone for the Aggies this past season, and it's led to him being rated a top-5 pass-catcher in the 2026 draft cycle.

The Aggies' leading receiver — with 61 receptions, 919 yards, and nine touchdowns — has continued to elevate his draft stock with a standout performance at the NFL Combine. But it wasn't just a combined performance that drew attention to the wide receiver this week.

After videos of his combine interview reached social media, some users criticized Concepcion due to his speech impediment. Several social media posts featuring the Texas A&M wide receiver have already surpassed two million views.

Since going viral for a speech impediment he can't control, Concepcion has responded to haters everywhere with his most recent social media post. In his Instagram story, the Charlotte, N.C., native explained that the speech impediment is simply a part of who he is. He also used the moment to go to bat for others who deal with the same challenge.

A Powerful Response to the Noise

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion (WO16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Less than 24 hours ago, Concepcion posted an in-depth message on his Instagram story explaining that there isn't anything wrong with having a speech impediment. He also ended his comments on the matter with #stopthenegativity.

Former Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion opened up on Instagram about his speech impediment — ending the message with #StopTheNegativity — in the wake of the attention he received at the NFL Combine over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/wxTBFqaTvi — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) March 2, 2026

"...I wanna be a role model for those who may be scared to speak up...," Concepcion said on his Instagram page. "I stand with you. This weekend has taught me a lot about myself and people there in this world. I appreciate everyone who supports me and has reached out to me after these interviews..."

The hashtag at the end of his statement is used to promote a positive mindset and encourage the discontinuation of toxic behavior. It also urges people to focus on giving constructive, supportive, and uplifting content.

Concepcion didn't necessarily need to address the haters at such an important time in his life. While the Texas A&M wide receiver is projected to be a first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, the NFL Combine is one of the more stressful events in a football players career. Instead, Concepcion immediately advocated for those with the same speech impediment that he struggles with.

The Aggies' pass-catcher has dominated the combine thus far, but he may have strengthened his draft stock even further by showing real authenticity in how he addressed his speech impediment. That's the kind of thing that can appeal to owners across the NFL, and it's something that could result in him getting drafted in the middle of the first round.